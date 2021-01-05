GOP fast-tracking divisive COVID-19 relief measures; Gov. Tony Evers says veto possible

Liability protections

The Republican bill received praise and opposition during the public hearing Tuesday.

Representatives with groups such as Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and the Wisconsin Restaurant Association said the bill offers much-needed liability protections for businesses, who worry they could be sued by people claiming to have contracted COVID-19 in their businesses.

Steve Baas, senior vice president of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, said the protections would help prevent a "litigation epidemic" following the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"What this does is in the context of this unique situation we’re in right now with this unique virus, it allows some protections and some certainty that is very important given the amount of uncertainly that surrounds both this virus and the reactions, regulations and measures taken to address this virus," Baas said.

But Madison attorney and Wisconsin Association for Justice liaison Heath Straka cautioned that the legislation could discourage business owners from following safe practices and protect "bad actors." He added that so far, not a single coronavirus-related liability lawsuit has been brought against a Wisconsin business since the pandemic began, as such actions are difficult to prove.