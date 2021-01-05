GOP fast-tracking COVID-19 relief measures, Gov. Tony Evers holds veto power

Wisconsin Republicans continue to fast-track largescale COVID-19 relief legislation that includes several measures opposed by Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Tony Evers, who could veto the whole package.
The Assembly, where Republicans hold a 60-38 majority, plans to vote on the bill on Thursday. It's unclear when the GOP-led Senate might take up a vote on the measure, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said on Monday that Senate Republicans support the bill.
During an Assembly Health Committee public hearing on Tuesday, Vos described the package as "a good faith effort to compromise with Gov. Evers in order to get a bill to his desk that he will sign."
However, Evers said on Tuesday he was "disappointed" by the GOP proposal, which was unveiled on Monday as the Assembly kicked off the 2021-22 legislative session. Evers said he had not yet reviewed the entire package, but acknowledged there are items he "may have trouble with." He did not say whether or not he plans to veto the package if it reaches his desk.
"I haven’t had a chance to look at the final bill, but if it involves some of the ones I absolutely couldn’t agree to, the likelihood of a veto is probably pretty strong," Evers said.
The office of Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, did not respond to a request for comment.
Two weeks ago, Evers proposed COVID-19 legislation based on weeks of discussion between Republican leaders in the Senate and Assembly and the Democratic governor. Dubbed a “compromise bill," the package was aimed at securing bipartisan support. Evers again asked that Republicans make the bill their first legislative action this year.
The Legislature has not convened on coronavirus-related measures since April.
However, Republicans countered with their own 44-item package, which includes several proposals on the governor's list, such as granting the GOP-led budget committee the ability to spend up to $100 million on COVID-19-related expenses, extending the waiver of the state's one-week waiting period for unemployment claims and a pledge to address the state's unemployment claim backlog.
Items unique to the GOP package include measures to prevent local health officers from issuing coronavirus restrictions for more than two weeks without other approval and require two-thirds approval by school boards in order for schools to offer all-virtual instruction.
Another measure would grant the GOP-led Legislature authority over how future federal aid dollars are spent through June 30 — something Evers has strongly opposed. At the same time, Vos said Tuesday a GOP proposal to give the Legislature authority over the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout was dropped from the package because it was unlikely to receive support from Evers.
The bill received a mix of praise and opposition during an Assembly Health Committee public hearing on Tuesday. Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg, participated in the meeting via phone, but all other Democratic members did not attend because online participation was not allowed. Several GOP members who attended did not wear face coverings when speaking.
In a tweet, Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, the committee's ranking Democratic member, said Assembly Republicans were "willing to risk the lives of staff, the public, and legislators. Democrats introduced a plan that gets serious about addressing COVID-19, yet Republicans are determined to ram through their divisive bill that fails to address the problems we face."
A major talking point at the hearing was the inclusion of liability protections for businesses, schools and governmental entities for if a customer or visitor were to contract COVID-19.
Representatives with groups like Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and Wisconsin Restaurant Association said the bill offers much-needed protections for businesses.
Steve Baas, senior vice president of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, said liability protections would help prevent a "litigation epidemic" following the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"What this does is in the context of this unique situation we’re in right now with this unique virus, it allows some protections and some certainty that is very important given the amount of uncertainly that surrounds both this virus and the reactions, regulations and measures taken to address this virus," Baas said.
But Madison-based attorney and Wisconsin Association for Justice liaison Heath Straka cautioned that the legislation could discourage business owners from following safe practices and protect "bad actors." He added that, so far, not a single lawsuit has been brought forth against a Wisconsin business since the pandemic began, as such efforts are difficult to prove.
"If we want to stop the overflow to our hospitals, we need to protect our businesses and you protect businesses by not giving them board immunity so that bad actors can do what they want at the expense of the good business actors," Straka said. "You carve out legislation that makes sure that we aren’t picking winners and losers.”
Public health organizations like the Wisconsin Medical Society, Wisconsin Association of Local Health Departments and Boards and Wisconsin Public Health Association also oppose the bill.
State Journal reporter Riley Vetterkind contributed to this report.