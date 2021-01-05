GOP fast-tracking COVID-19 relief measures, Gov. Tony Evers holds veto power

Wisconsin Republicans continue to fast-track largescale COVID-19 relief legislation that includes several measures opposed by Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Tony Evers, who could veto the whole package.

The Assembly, where Republicans hold a 60-38 majority, plans to vote on the bill on Thursday. It's unclear when the GOP-led Senate might take up a vote on the measure, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said on Monday that Senate Republicans support the bill.

During an Assembly Health Committee public hearing on Tuesday, Vos described the package as "a good faith effort to compromise with Gov. Evers in order to get a bill to his desk that he will sign."

However, Evers said on Tuesday he was "disappointed" by the GOP proposal, which was unveiled on Monday as the Assembly kicked off the 2021-22 legislative session. Evers said he had not yet reviewed the entire package, but acknowledged there are items he "may have trouble with." He did not say whether or not he plans to veto the package if it reaches his desk.

"I haven’t had a chance to look at the final bill, but if it involves some of the ones I absolutely couldn’t agree to, the likelihood of a veto is probably pretty strong," Evers said.