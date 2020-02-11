GOP farm aid tax credits and health insurance deductions would cost about $36 million per year

Republican-led farm aid legislation that would provide farmers with tax credits and health insurance deductions would cost about $36 million annually.
The package of five bills includes an estimated $9 million in annual health insurance deductions for sole proprietors such as farmers and a three-year targeted tax credit for the state’s smallest farms that would cost about $27 million per year.
Last week, Republicans unveiled what they have called "bigger and bolder" than the $8.5 million investment first proposed by Evers during his State of the State address.
The Assembly Committee on Agriculture is expected to vote on the bills Tuesday.
Farmers would be able to apply the tax credit to up to 66% of property taxes on buildings "exclusively used for farming." The credit would be capped at $7,500, and claimants would have to make at least $35,000 in annual farm income to be eligible.
At a committee meeting Tuesday, Rep. Travis Tranel, R- Cuba City, estimated the credit, which would sunset in three years, to cost $27 million. He pointed to the state's recently announced added tax revenue as a potential source of funding.
"A $27 million investment in our farms is a significant investment, sure, but I also think it's very appropriate," Tranel said.
You have free articles remaining.
In the first year, farmers would be able to request the credit from the Department of Revenue. It would transition to a refundable tax credit in the two following years.
Some Democratic lawmakers, including Evers, have questioned if the bill will get money to farmers in a timely fashion, but Tranel said it would "put dollars back in the pockets of farmers pretty much immediately."
Another bill would allow self-employed individuals to deduct their health insurance from their taxes.
Rep. Amy Laudenbeck, R-Clinton, said about 85% of Wisconsin farmers were self-employed in 2017. Of the estimated $9 million cost of the bill, about $2.5 million would go to farmers, while the remainder would go to other self-employed small businesses.
Another bill would require the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to work with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to increase state exports of farm products including milk, meat and crop produce. Under the bill, up to $5 million would be allocated to expanding exports in the 2021-23 fiscal biennium. Evers had originally proposed spending $1 million on expanded exports, but funding would have been made available immediately.
Republicans also amended Evers’ bill to award grants to dairy processing plants only if they produce no more than 50 million pounds of processed product per year. The grant would provide $1.2 million — split over two years — to eligible plants.
The GOP proposal also would direct UW-Madison to compile a report on ways to best serve the state’s farmers and conduct research on technology specific to agriculture.
With the Assembly expected to adjourn this month and the Senate likely closing out the session next month, the bills have little time to reach Evers, who has final say over whether they become law.
Republicans last week announced their plan to unveil an agriculture package to eclipse the $8.5 million proposal made by Evers last month in his State of the State address.