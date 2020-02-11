GOP farm aid tax credits and health insurance deductions would cost about $36 million per year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the first year, farmers would be able to request the credit from the Department of Revenue. It would transition to a refundable tax credit in the two following years.

Some Democratic lawmakers, including Evers, have questioned if the bill will get money to farmers in a timely fashion, but Tranel said it would "put dollars back in the pockets of farmers pretty much immediately."

Another bill would allow self-employed individuals to deduct their health insurance from their taxes.

Rep. Amy Laudenbeck, R-Clinton, said about 85% of Wisconsin farmers were self-employed in 2017. Of the estimated $9 million cost of the bill, about $2.5 million would go to farmers, while the remainder would go to other self-employed small businesses.

Another bill would require the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to work with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to increase state exports of farm products including milk, meat and crop produce. Under the bill, up to $5 million would be allocated to expanding exports in the 2021-23 fiscal biennium. Evers had originally proposed spending $1 million on expanded exports, but funding would have been made available immediately.