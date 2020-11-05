GOP falls short of veto-proof majorities in Wisconsin legislature

Despite efforts by Wisconsin Republicans to secure veto-proof majorities in both state chambers, the GOP picked up only two of three necessary Senate seats and lost two suburban Milwaukee seats in the Assembly, according to unofficial results.

While Republicans maintain majorities in both chambers, thanks to GOP-friendly districts drawn in 2011, supermajorities would have allowed Republicans to override any veto by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and all but guarantee the GOP full control over how districts are redrawn next year to account for population changes. With a divided government, any maps drawn next year will most likely again end up in state or federal court.

“Our ability to veto either bad district lines through redistricting or vetoing bad legislation still is within my purview,” Evers said on a media call with reporters Wednesday. “Our state is and always has been a very contested, bipartisan state so we work together to get what we can get accomplished.”