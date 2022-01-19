 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GOP election investigator subpoenas immigrant group for election records
GOP election investigator subpoenas immigrant group for election records

The former state Supreme Court justice who Republicans hired to investigate the 2020 presidential election has filed a subpoena seeking election records from an immigrant rights group, the organization said Wednesday.

Voces de la Frontera Action officials said in a statement that Michael Gableman sent them a subpoena on Jan. 5 demanding that the group turn over "a veritable mountain" of documents and communications related to the election by Wednesday.

The group, which is the advocacy arm of Voces de la Frontera, said Gableman has no authority over non-governmental organizations. It filed a motion with Dane County Circuit Judge Rhonda Lanford on Wednesday asking her to quash the subpoena. The judge set a hearing for Feb. 2.

The motion was filed as part of a lawsuit Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed that seeks to quash another subpoena Gableman issued to Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe compelling her to submit to questioning at his Brookfield office.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, hired Gableman last summer to look into the 2020 election after former President Donald Trump complained that Wisconsin Republicans weren't doing enough to show Joe Biden stole the state from him. Biden defeated Trump by about 21,000 votes. A recount and multiple court challenges have revealed no evidence of widespread fraud.

Gableman has filed subpoenas seeking election records from the state's five largest cities and demanding their mayors submit to questioning. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Sunday that he also has subpoenaed two companies that manufacture voting machines and software, Colorado-based Dominion Voting Systems and Nebraska-based Electronic Systems & Software.

His probe is costing taxpayers about $676,000.

Vos said during a WisPolitics.com luncheon in Madison on Wednesday that Gableman's investigation "could have been neater," the Wisconsin State Journal reported. He also attacked Democrats for accusing the GOP of trying to curtail voting rights and the media for obsessing over Gableman's investigation.

topical

  • 0

topical alert featured

  • 0

topical alert

  • 0

alert topical

  • 0

topical featured

  • 0

topical alert

  • 0

topical alert featured

  • 0

topical alert

  • 0

alert featured

  • 0

topical alert

  • 0

