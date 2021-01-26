GOP effort to eliminate Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate heads to Assembly

"This is not about whether face masks are good or bad," Nass said. "This is about repeatedly issuing emergency orders contrary to what the law allows. It’s about the rule of law."

Members of the Evers' administration have defended the use of multiple emergency orders to extend the mask mandate as a means to adjust to the changing and ongoing pandemic. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has yet to rule on a challenge to the mask mandate.

Speaking on the floor Tuesday, Kooyenga said his concern was that eliminating the mask mandate could further prevent schools from reopening. He asked the state Supreme Court to come to settle the question of whether or not Evers can pass repeated emergency orders.

The move by state Republicans to overturn the statewide mask rule has been opposed by more than 20 groups representing public health organizations, churches and assisted living facilities. No organizations have registered in favor of the joint resolution.

Dr. Robert Freedland, an ophthalmologist in La Crosse, said in a statement that repealing the statewide mask rule "would be unbelievably reckless and irresponsible."