GOP-drawn maps may strengthen Republican advantage, but supermajorities remain a stretch

Republicans could build on their decade-long hold over the Wisconsin Legislature under the state's new 10-year political maps, though securing a veto-proof majority in both chambers may still be a stretch.

In a 4-3 decision on April 15, the Wisconsin Supreme Court adopted legislative boundaries drawn by state Republicans, reversing the court's previous decision after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected maps drawn by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Those maps would have maintained, but reduced, GOP majorities in the Legislature.

A split ruling by the state's high court last year established that the state's next maps would need to be drawn with minimal changes to previous boundaries, which have afforded Republicans nearly unbreakable majorities in both chambers.

While some legislative districts become more competitive under the GOP-drawn maps, others see significant increases in their overall partisan lean, a shift that further insulates lawmakers from general election voters and can lead to more extremist candidates who appeal more to the fringe members of their base.

"I think the maps as they currently exist will continue, in all likelihood, to promote further partisanship and polarization well into the next decade here in Wisconsin," said UW-La Crosse political science assistant professor Anthony Chergosky.

John Johnson, research fellow in the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education at Marquette Law School, said an analysis of the new maps — using the results of the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections and the 2018 gubernatorial election as a baseline — found that if half of voters statewide went for Democrats and the other half went for Republicans, Democratic candidates could expect to win just 36 of the Assembly's 99 seats and 10 of the Senate's 33 seats.

Republicans would need a 7.2-point statewide advantage, or 53.6% of the vote, in order to have a chance of securing a two-thirds supermajority in the Assembly, Johnson added.

"It would be a heavy lift," Johnson said. "It would be the best sort of Republican year in quite some time, but it’s certainly also within reach. So it's within reach, but you’d have to stretch for it.

"These maps do not make a Republican supermajority inevitable, but they make it more likely than even in 2020," Johnson added.

For Democratic candidates, the party would have to secure a 12.4-point statewide victory, or 56.2% of the vote, to have a shot at winning the 50 Assembly seats needed to hold a simple majority in the chamber, Johnson said. Democrats would need a 10.6-point statewide victory to secure a majority in the Senate.

Close calls

Such margins would be challenging for either party in Wisconsin, which is notorious for it's razor-thin statewide elections. President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the state by about 21,000 votes, or less than 1 percentage point. In 2016, Trump beat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton by about 1 point, or fewer than 23,000 votes, and in 2018 Evers defeated incumbent Republican Gov. Scott Walker by about 1 point, or fewer than 30,000 votes.

An analysis of the Legislature's maps by PlanScore, a program that predicts precinct-level votes for districts based on past election results and U.S. Census data led by the Campaign Legal Center, a national nonprofit that advocates for nonpartisan maps, found that, under a 48% Democratic versus 52% Republican vote share in a statewide election, Republicans would end up holding 66% of the state's Assembly seats and 64% of the seats in the Senate.

"These are just very tough maps for the Democrats, there’s no two ways about it," said J. Miles Coleman, associate editor of the University of Virginia Center for Politics’ Sabato’s Crystal Ball.

A two-thirds majority in both chambers would give state Republicans enough votes to successfully overturn a governor's veto — a prospect that would significantly limit Evers' ability to block conservative policies. Over his first three years in office, Evers has issued more than 120 vetoes — the most in modern history, according to the Legislative Reference Bureau — to strike down bills such as those aimed at creating additional legislative oversight for schools, limiting unemployment benefits and overhauling elections.

Supermajorities in both chambers become less significant to the party if a Republican defeats Evers this fall and conservatives take back control of all of state government.

Partisan districts

Among the 10 most competitive districts — seven in the Assembly and three in the Senate — eight will lean Republican and two will lean Democratic under the Legislature's maps. Four of those 10 seats are currently held by Democrats.

What's more, the sitting incumbent in half of those 10 districts is not be seeking reelection this fall. All told, 23 members of the Assembly and six state senators will be retiring or seeking other elected office later this year.

But while some districts maintain narrow margins or even grow more competitive under the new maps, nine in the Assembly and one in the Senate actually see their partisan lean increase into double-digit margins, making those seats far less competitive in general elections.

The issue with uncompetitive districts is that candidates running for those seats end up aligning more with primary election voters, who tend to hold more extreme positions and a more negative view of the opposing party, Chergosky said.

"There is both an ideological and a stylistic component to this lack of competition in general elections," Chergosky said. "It pushes candidates to be more ideologically extreme and it rewards candidates who are more hostile in their rhetoric and their presentation of self toward the other party."

Chergosky and Matthew Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, said fewer competitive districts may strengthen Republicans' hold on the Legislature, but the rise of extremist candidates could also spell out challenges in future statewide elections.

Strategists have already pointed to the gubernatorial campaign launched earlier this year by Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who has called for the legally impossible task of decertifying the 2020 election, as potentially creating challenges for current frontrunner and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who is seeking to unseat Evers this fall.

While primary elections are often decided by the party's base, statewide candidates tend to shift back toward the more moderate ideals of general election voters in order to win in November. Moving too far toward the campaign talking points that invigorate primary voters could make that pivot considerably challenging in the short timeframe between the August primary and November election.

"This hyper partisanship on the right, that’s fostered by gerrymandering, may be a poison pill for Republicans in statewide elections," Rothschild said.

Final maps?

After initially selecting legislative maps drawn by Evers, the Wisconsin Supreme Court earlier this month reversed course and adopted boundaries drawn by state Republicans. The decision came after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Democratic governor's maps and kicked the matter back to the state's highest court in March.

Atiba Ellis, professor of law at Marquette Law School, said it's "a near certainty" that the Legislature's maps will remain in place for the upcoming Aug. 9 primary and Nov. 8 election.

Ellis said it's possible, if not likely, that legal challenges are eventually filed against the state Supreme Court's April 15 decision, but any potential changes to the state's legislative boundaries would almost certainly occur later.

Key questions over the districts could likely focus on whether the Legislature's maps conform to the Voting Rights Act, a topic that became the focal point of discussion surrounding the governor's proposal. Evers' maps increased the number of Black majority Assembly districts from six to seven, while Republican-drawn maps reduce the number of Black majority districts to five.

"Given that those questions could arguably be seen as not adequately addressed based on the record before the state Supreme Court, it would seem likely that interested parties might want to sue in federal court," Ellis said.

The U.S. Supreme Court did not take up the state court's adoption of Evers' congressional maps, leaving those boundaries in place. Those maps increase the number of competitive congressional seats from one to two — the 1st and 3rd. Five of the state's eight congressional districts are currently held by Republicans.

The Legislature must redraw political lines every decade based on the latest population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. In 2011, Republicans, working in secretive conditions, drew maps that packed Democratic voters into lopsided districts and spread out rural and suburban Republicans into districts with solid, but narrower, majorities. The maps allowed the GOP to hold more than 60% of legislative seats, even when Democrats won all statewide elections in 2018.

A Wisconsin State Journal analysis of Wisconsin's 2020 legislative races showed that Democratic candidates received 46% of total votes cast in state Assembly races, but ended up with only 38 of 99 seats after winning two new districts. In state Senate races, Democratic candidates secured about 47% of total votes, but only picked up 38% of the seats on the ballot and controlled only 12 of 33 seats.

State Journal reporter Alex Shur contributed to this report.

