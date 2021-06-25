GOP-drafted contracts cover probe into potential Wisconsin vote 'illegalities'

The investigators hired to date are Mike Sandvick, a retired Milwaukee police detective with ties to the GOP, and Steve Page, who Vos has said previously worked for the city of Eau Claire. Page’s name had not been made public prior to the AP obtaining the contract.

Vos has not named the other two people he intends to hire, but has said the other retired officer used to work for the Brown County Sheriff’s Department and investigated former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt over election law violations.

Vos spokesperson Angela Joyce did not return a message seeking comment on the contracts signed or the status of the other agreements. Vos signed the contract with Sandvick on June 16 and the one with Page on Wednesday.

The terms of the contracts are identical. Sandvick and Page have been hired for June, July and August and are to be paid $3,200 a month by taxpayers.

They are tasked with following leads and allegations submitted to the Assembly elections committee, raised in the media, provided to members of the Legislature or generated during the course of the probe. The final report is to be submitted to Vos.