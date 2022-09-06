GOP Dane County Sheriff candidate sues Sheriff's Office in federal court

Republican Dane County Sheriff's candidate and detective Anthony Hamilton has sued the Sheriff's Office in federal court alleging that officials conspired to remove him from the SWAT team for raising concerns about an illegal search at a hotel in March 2021.

Hamilton's removal from the SWAT team stemmed from an armed standoff at the Magnuson Grand Hotel in Madison where Hamilton and other law enforcement agents searched a hotel room, the lawsuit said. During the search, Hamilton voiced concerns that the search was probably illegal.

Sheriff's officials later lied in their reports about the incident, with Sgt. Mark Schroeder, who participated in the search, saying that he had ordered Hamilton to obtain a warrant.

Law enforcement at the scene first said they had received permission from the hotel's manager to search a room because no one had been living there. In an interview on Tuesday, Hamilton said he later learned that the hotel had been renting the room off the books, which technically made the search illegal.

Hamilton recorded the search at the hotel with a helmet-mounted camera at the time. But officials later said he had created an unauthorized recording which he later shared on Signal, an encrypted messaging application, with other members of the SWAT team, Hamilton said.

Ultimately, Hamilton was suspended for two days over the incident in October 2021. "False and/or misleading statements" about the search of the hotel were removed from his letter of discipline too, the lawsuit said.

"The office treated Hamilton differently than his similarly situated colleagues who were allowed to remain on the (tactical response team) and who were not suspended without pay, due to animosity its officials held against Hamilton personally and for his willingness to expose misconduct by superior officers," the lawsuit said.

Hamilton said the discipline he did receive was for insulting Schroeder on Signal.

Hamilton has requested that an outside agency investigate the illegal search and the Sheriff's Office handling of the incident. No agency has been brought in to investigate, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit names Schroeder, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, Lt. Krista Hayes and Lt. Ira Simpson as participating in the conspiracy to get Hamilton off the SWAT team. The lawsuit asks for Hamilton to be put back on the SWAT team, get awarded damages for the ordeal and receive back pay that he would have gotten as a member of the SWAT team.

A spokesperson with the Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Barrett's campaign declined a request for comment.

Hamilton will face Barrett in the Nov. 8 election.

This is a developing story and will be updated.