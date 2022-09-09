GOP Dane County Sheriff candidate put on administrative leave days after filing lawsuit

Republican Dane County Sheriff candidate Anthony Hamilton said the Sheriff's Office put him on administrative leave Thursday for "disseminating 'confidential information'" days after Hamilton filed a federal lawsuit against his employer.
Hamilton, a detective with the Sheriff's Office, called the decision an "unprecedented move of retaliation" on the part of Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, his political opponent.
Elise Schaffer, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, confirmed Hamilton's administrative leave.
"Retaliation is part of the culture of Kalvin Barrett's agency," Hamilton said in a statement.
On Tuesday, Hamilton filed a federal civil rights lawsuit claiming he was disciplined for raising concerns about what he called an illegal search and seizure at a Madison hotel in 2021 following an armed standoff.
Mary Nelson, an attorney representing the Sheriff's Office in the lawsuit, called Hamilton's claims "unfounded conspiracy theories" that have "no legal or factual basis."
Hamilton will face Barrett in the Nov. 8 election.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
