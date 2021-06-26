GOP convention: Donald Trump retains center stage as Republicans emphasize election investigations

On Saturday, Trump again became the center of attention, this time striking a more positive tone, giving a surprise recorded message to hundreds of party attendees where he falsely claimed that he had actually won the 2020 presidential election and thanking the state party for its work.

"We had actually great results in Wisconsin, as you know, in 2016, we won and as you also know in 2020, we won," Trump said. "But that hasn’t been so adjudged yet, or if it was, perhaps, a lot of things are being looked at right now."

Before the convention and Trump's video message Saturday, Republican legislative leaders pushed back against Trump's claims they weren't doing enough to oversee the election, saying that Trump's statement was "simply misinformed" and "unfortunate," but made clear that they are essentially doing what Trump wants, a forensic audit into the election.

Still, other Republicans applied pressure on top leaders to conduct an audit that would verify ballots.

Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, who recently traveled to Arizona with other Wisconsin Republicans to observe that state's election audit, said she hopes the audit of the election includes auditing ballots and machines.