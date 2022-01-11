 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GOP-controlled rules committee votes to force ballot drop box, corrections rules for Wisconsin elections
0 Comments
topical alert top story

GOP-controlled rules committee votes to force ballot drop box, corrections rules for Wisconsin elections

  • 0

A small percentage of voters and witnesses made mistakes on their absentee ballot certificates in 2020. Here are some examples of the kinds of errors that were either allowed or corrected by the clerk in order to permit the ballot to be counted.

The Wisconsin Legislature’s Republican-controlled rules committee voted Monday to force election officials to publish their policies on absentee ballot drop boxes and ballot envelope corrections as emergency rules by early February, a move that will allow the committee to kill the policies.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission issued guidance to local clerks as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning in 2020 that allows clerks to create alternate sites for returning absentee ballots. Officials in liberal-leaning Madison cited the guidance in installing 14 ballot drop boxes in the city and organizing a pair of “democracy in the park” events at which nearly 11,000 ballots were collected by poll workers set up in more than 200 parks.

The elections commission issued guidance in 2016 that allows clerks to correct mistakes in witness addresses on absentee ballot envelopes on their own without contacting the witness or voter.

Republicans contend without evidence that both policies invite fraud. The committee voted 6-4 to require the commission to publish the guidance as emergency rules by Feb. 9 or withdraw the guidance. Once in rule form, the committee can vote to kill the policies.

An Associated Press review of every potential case of voter fraud in the six battleground states former President Donald Trump lost, including Wisconsin, found fewer than 475 cases, including 31 in Wisconsin, a number so low it would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election.

Commission spokesperson Riley Vetterkind said the commission will discuss the committee’s vote at a meeting Tuesday.

State government reporter Mitchell Schmidt's top stories of 2021

It would be an understatement to say it’s difficult to select my top five stories from 2021.

Covering Wisconsin politics is anything but dull or slow (by my count I’ve had a little over 300 stories so far this year), but here are a few of the bigger impact stories I’ve had over the last 12 months.

I hope you’ve enjoyed reading my work as much as I’ve enjoyed covering Wisconsin, or at the very least have found these stories to be informative.

World Dairy Expo to stay in Madison

World Dairy Expo to stay in Madison

For a bit of good news, the World Dairy Expo confirmed in April that Dane County’s premier convention and exposition would remain in Madison t…

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics