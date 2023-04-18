An anonymous legislator on the GOP-controlled finance committee on Tuesday objected to a plan by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration to spend $8 million in opioid settlement funds as the state continues battling skyrocketing fentanyl use.
It was the second time in eight months that the Joint Finance Committee objected to spending portions of the $500 million the state expects to get from opioid manufacturers and other parties over nearly two decades.
This time, a member of the committee objected to the state Department of Health Services’ plan to spend $8 million on boosting distribution of opioid overdose-reversal agents, fentanyl testing strips and other efforts, leaving implementation of the plan in question.
The committee's rejection letter didn't specify who objected to the spending plan or why.
"An objection has been raised to this request and a meeting of the Joint Committee on Finance will be scheduled," stated the Tuesday letter to the DHS signed by committee co-chairs Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green.
Spokespeople for the committee leaders, the DHS and Evers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The agency proposed spending $4 million to expand fentanyl and overdose-reversal agents; $1 million to implement substance use prevention classes in schools; and $3 million to support capital projects to expand drug treatment, harm reduction prevention and recovery statewide.
The committee rejected a $31 million spending plan in August. The Joint Finance Committee approved an adjusted plan to use the settlement funds in September, after Evers said the committee's earlier rejection "simply defies logic."
Some $10 million of that is being spent on upgrading or building new addiction treatment facilities, with $6 million going to tribal nations for prevention and treatment and $3 million going to law enforcement grants. Another $3 million is expanding availability of naloxone, or Narcan, the overdose-reversal drug, and $2 million is boosting distribution of fentanyl test strips.
Single-use fentanyl strips can be dipped into water containing a small sample from a pill, powder or injectable drug. Lines on the strips show the presence of fentanyl. The goal is to help drug users make informed decisions, such as using less of a drug or with someone else instead of alone.
Over 90% of opioid overdose deaths in 2021 involved fentanyl or other synthetic opioids, with fentanyl overdoses nearly doubling from 2019 to 2021, the state Department of Health Services said in a public health advisory in August.
The state Department of Health Services last year reported a record number of 1,427 opioid overdose deaths in 2021, 16.3% more than the previous record in 2020 and over twice the toll from six and seven years earlier. Health officials blame fentanyl for much of the increase.
