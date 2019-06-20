The second GOP senator in as many days said he would vote no on his party's two-year spending plan, placing the roughly $81 billion package in peril.
Sen. David Craig, R-Big Bend, one of the chamber's most fiscally conservative members, told 1130 WISN radio Thursday morning he would join Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, in opposition to the plan.
One more vote in opposition could sink the GOP's two-year biennial budget plan assuming no Democrats vote for it. The vow to oppose the budget from the two senators comes days before both the full Assembly and Senate are slated to vote on the plan.
Republican leaders could still offer changes to the budget before then to win over support.
Two other Republican fiscal hawks -- Sens. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, and Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield -- haven't yet said whether they'd vote for the plan.
Passage of the budget is far more likely in the Assembly, where Republicans enjoy a commanding 63-36 majority, whereas their power in the Senate is softer, with a 19-14 majority.
Craig on Thursday called the GOP spending plan "totally unsustainable," arguing it spends too much.
"My ask of the finance committee is to keep a budget within what I think is a responsible area," Craig said. "If you have to increase funds, keep it within (the consumer price index), and this budget fails that measure, remarkably so."
Craig said his concerns echo those of Nass, who on Wednesday said he opposed the Republican budget because it would increase property taxes, spend too much and allow lawmakers to implement a mileage-based driving fee.
The Big Bend Republican added he's also opposed to the $1.9 billion GOP lawmakers on the Joint Finance Committee set aside for large capital projects, and said the budget doesn't include enough program overhauls, particularly in the transportation budget.
"What we're not doing is sharpening our pencil enough," Craig said. "What we're not doing is reforming enough. We're still engaging in what I think are fiscally reckless policies."
Those policies include the stewardship program, which acquires land in order to preserve it.
If GOP leaders included any of the overhauls Craig and others want, he said they would need assurances from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers he wouldn't veto them.