GOP budget increases K-12 spending less than 10% of Tony Evers' proposal

The Legislature’s GOP-led budget committee voted Thursday to increase state taxpayer funding for schools by $128 million over the next two-year budget, less than 10% of the roughly $1.6 billion increase sought by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

In what has become a common talking point this budget cycle, Republicans said the K-12 spending plan, which passed 11-4 along party lines, is an effort to account for billions in federal stimulus funds provided to the state during the pandemic. However, the GOP budget may fall short of what the state needs to spend in order to get all those dollars, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

“It is hard to talk about how we’re going to fund our schools and ignore the fact that we have so much fed funding coming into the state,” said committee member Rep. Jessie Rodriguez, R-Oak Creek. “It is part of the conversation.”

Wisconsin schools are set to receive roughly $2.6 billion in federal aid through several coronavirus stimulus packages passed by Congress over the course of the pandemic.