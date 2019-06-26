A key Senate Republican announced he plans to vote in favor of the GOP state spending plan, nearly guaranteeing it will land on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' desk in coming weeks.
Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, one of three skeptical Republicans who kept the roughly $81 billion budget's prospects in limbo this month, announced his "yes" vote Wednesday, all but eliminating the possibility lawmakers will need to make further major changes to ensure its passage.
Two Republican senators -- Steve Nass, R-Whitewater and David Craig, R-Big Bend -- are expected to vote against the plan. The Senate, which Republicans control by a 19-14 margin, can afford only two GOP defectors, assuming all Democrats vote "no."
If approved by the Senate on Wednesday, Evers in coming weeks will receive the two-year spending plan to consider signing it into law. As a Wisconsin governor, he would have broad authority to strike words, numbers and punctuation to bend it more toward his liking.
Evers could also veto the entire budget document, although the prospect is unlikely given a Wisconsin governor has never done so before.
Kapenga's announcement comes a day after Assembly lawmakers approved the GOP state budget 60-39. It also came after the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Tuesday reported a last-minute Assembly budget amendment was included to gain Kapenga's support in the Senate.
The amendment would allow electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla to sell cars directly to consumers in the state.
The story reported that Kapenga sells Tesla parts and salvaged electric vehicles. Kapenga reiterated to reporters on Wednesday he makes no money from the car business and regards it as purely a hobby.
Kapenga has previously sponsored legislation to allow direct Tesla sales in Wisconsin, but he said his interest in the cars came after he first sponsored the legislation.
Kapenga admitted he did speak with Republican leaders about including the Tesla provision in the final version of the state budget. He said the provision's inclusion in the budget wouldn't sway his vote either way.
Senate Democrats knocked the budget for not taking federal dollars to expand Medicaid, which Evers argued would have saved the state $324 million over the biennium and brought in an additional $1.6 billion in additional federal dollars to spend on health care.
This story will be updated.