GOP budget committee chairs shed some light on what Republicans may support, oppose in Tony Evers' budget proposal

Less than two days after Gov. Tony Evers unveiled his 2021-23 budget, Republican leaders of the Legislature's budget committee have already signaled rejection of several measures proposed by the Democratic governor ranging from a partial repeal of the Act 10 collective bargaining law to marijuana legalization.

Speaking at a WisPolitics.com online luncheon Thursday, Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, co-chairs of the state’s Joint Finance Committee, said they have not met with their respective caucuses in the Senate and Assembly yet but said there are items in the governor's proposal that could get some support from Republicans in the Legislature, including increased spending on education, although the GOP proposal may end up lower than the $1.6 billion in state dollars for schools that Evers' has proposed.