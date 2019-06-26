Senate Republicans on Wednesday approved their two-year state budget by a slim 17-16 margin largely along party lines, guaranteeing it will land on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' desk in coming weeks.
The passage of the two-year state spending plan comes after Republicans secured the vote of a key Senate Republican.
Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, one of three skeptical Republicans who kept the roughly $81 billion budget's prospects in limbo this month, announced his "yes" vote earlier Wednesday, eliminating the possibility lawmakers needed to make further major changes to ensure its passage.
Two Republican senators -- Steve Nass, R-Whitewater and David Craig, R-Big Bend -- voted against the plan because they argued it spends too much. The Senate, which Republicans control by a 19-14 margin, could afford only two GOP defectors with all Democrats voting "no."
Evers in coming weeks will receive the two-year spending plan to consider signing it into law. As a Wisconsin governor, he would have broad authority to strike words, numbers and punctuation to bend it more toward his liking.
Evers could also veto the entire budget document, although the prospect is unlikely given a Wisconsin governor has never done so before. Once Evers has received the bill, he will have six days, excluding Sunday, to veto it or exercise his line item veto authority.
Kapenga's announcement came a day after Assembly lawmakers approved the GOP state budget 60-39. It also came after the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Tuesday reported a last-minute Assembly budget amendment was included to gain Kapenga's support in the Senate.
The amendment would allow electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla to sell cars directly to consumers in the state.
The story reported that Kapenga sells Tesla parts and salvaged electric vehicles. Kapenga, pushing back against the article, reiterated to reporters on Wednesday he makes no money from the car business and regards it as purely a hobby. He says he rebuilds the cars for his own family and for others at cost.
"They called into question my integrity based on half truths that were spun together most likely by those who oppose allowing Tesla to sell in this state," Kapenga said, adding that he wants nothing more than to spite opponents of the provision by wholeheartedly voting in favor of the budget.
Kapenga has previously sponsored legislation to allow direct Tesla sales in Wisconsin, but he said his interest in the cars came after he first sponsored the legislation.
Kapenga admitted he did speak with Republican leaders about including the Tesla provision in the final version of the state budget. He said the provision's inclusion in the budget was not the sole reason he decided to vote in favor of the budget.
Senate Democrats knocked the budget for not taking federal dollars to expand Medicaid, which Evers argued would have saved the state $324 million over the biennium and brought in an additional $1.6 billion in additional federal dollars to spend on health care.
Republicans explained their opposition to Medicaid expansion by arguing it would lead to increased reliance on a federal program whose long term existence is not guaranteed. They also said it could change the insurance pool in Wisconsin to the detriment of health insurers, and wouldn't significantly address Wisconsin's low hospital reimbursement rates.
Republicans also argue Wisconsin's Medicaid program already insures people at or below the federal poverty level, and so insuring those beyond it under Medicaid expansion isn't necessary.
The Republican-authored state budget includes funding increases for several other major departments, but in most cases, not as much as Evers wanted.
GOP lawmakers have included $484 million in new funding for the state's roads. It's similar to Evers' proposal, but Republicans want to raise title and registration fees to raise new funding while Evers wanted to raise the gas tax and fees on heavy trucks.
The Republican plan would also make a one-time $90 million transfer from the general fund to the transportation fund on top of the $88 million already set to be transferred to the fund over the biennium.
The GOP budget also includes a $500 million increase for K-12 education, including $97 million for special education. Their education investment is smaller than that of Evers, who put forward a $1.4 billion K-12 plan, $600 million of which would have gone toward special education.
Both the GOP's and Evers' plans include income tax cuts. Evers put forward a tax credit targeted at those making less than $150,000 while the Republican proposal would affect nearly all earners.
This story will be updated.