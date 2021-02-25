GOP bill would redirect some of state sales tax revenue toward state transportation fund

The proposal would provide a significant initial revenue infusion into the transportation fund using dollars that would traditionally be committed to general fund expenses ranging from schools and universities to health care, said Mark Sommerhauser, policy researcher with the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.

"The tradeoff, of course, is that in doing that, you would be siphoning off part of your future sales tax revenue growth that otherwise would go to the general fund, with implications for everything it funds," Sommerhauser said. "So that seems likely to prompt concerns from some policymakers."

Jacque said the percentage of funds to be transferred stays within the average revenue growth that the state has experienced over the last several years and could provide a way to diversify revenue into the transportation fund, which relies heavily on fuel tax dollars and vehicle registration fees.

"This is one way of putting that prioritization on transportation in a way that is phased in, it doesn’t break the bank, but it certainly reflects the fact that this is important," Jacque said. "We don't support exorbitant bonding and it is something that addresses the fact that you kind of have diminishing returns with certain forms of taxation, with certainly the gas tax being one of them."