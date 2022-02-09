GOP bill would give industry more control over environmental regulation in Wisconsin

Wisconsin lawmakers are considering legislation that would give industry groups and politicians more control over environmental protection.

Under the Republican-sponsored bill, individuals, businesses, or members of the Legislature’s rules committee could use external “peer review” panels to halt or alter proposed administrative rules and block state scientists from even recommending health-based groundwater standards for pollutants.

Tony Wilkin Gibart, executive director of Midwest Environmental Advocates, said the bill would “hand over control of the adoption of public health and water protection to polluters."

“We all know that polluters and industry groups … have been masters of creating phony science to raise doubts and stall public health protections,” Gibart said. “This bill invites industry-influenced research to dictate whether Wisconsinites will have their air and water protected.”

Sponsored by Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, and drafted with input from a pesticide industry lobbyist, the bill has support from groups including Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the Wisconsin Paper Council, the American Chemistry Council and the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association.

Felzkowski said the bill is about “transparency” and holding state agencies accountable for "scientific irregularities."

“We owe it to the people of Wisconsin to ensure that the science behind state regulation is based on data that is supported by the scientific community,” she said. “Science has no room for partisan agenda, and this is a great first step in achieving sound, scientifically accurate policy.”

Health and environmental advocates including the Wisconsin Public Health Association, Clean Wisconsin and Wisconsin Conservation Voters oppose the bill, which the American Lung Association says uses “the guise of sound science” to undermine its use in policymaking.

“I don’t think this bill will do anything to advance good science in public policy,” said Fred Clark, a former DNR forester and state lawmaker who now heads Wisconsin’s Green Fire. “It’s not as much about transparency as it is about not trusting the scientists in state government.”

The Department of Natural Resources said the bill misrepresents scientific peer review “and gives private individuals and interest groups an unprecedented role that would undermine the scientific process.”

Health guidance subject to objections

Under the bill, anyone who could be affected by a proposed rule -- directly or through a customer or client -- would be able to demand a “peer review” based on an objection to studies, methods, findings or conclusions the agency used in developing the rule.

The bill would also give the Legislature’s powerful joint rules committee authority to subject existing rules to the same process.

If challenged, agencies would have to contract with an outside organization or independent experts, and whoever objects to the rule would get to approve the questions and protocols for the review panel.

Review panels could deliver one of two conclusions: the rule is “scientifically defensible;” or “is not scientifically defensible, does not comply with state or federal law, or would be scientifically defensible if the agency made certain modifications to the rule.”

Any rule not considered “defensible” would have to be modified to satisfy the concerns of the review panel.

Conservation groups wary of bill to ease sale of Wisconsin public lands Since its creation in 1989, the Knowles-Nelson stewardship fund has been used to preserve more than 800,000 acres throughout the state, including places like the Pheasant Branch Conservancy and Cherokee Marsh.

The legislation would also allow any “interested party” to object to Department of Health recommendations for safe levels of groundwater contamination, requiring DHS to convene a “working group” that could force modifications by “consensus.”

According to the legislation, the working group would consist of: one representative each from the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and DNR, the person or group objecting, and four members from “statewide agriculture associations,” which Gibart calls “a stacked workgroup.”

There’s no requirement for members of the working group to have any knowledge of science.

“We’re moving from a scientific determination to the consensus of industry groups and polluters,” Gibart said.

State regulators signal interest in Kewaunee sale, use of ratepayer funds With hundreds of millions of dollars at stake, Wisconsin regulators are signaling interest in scrutinizing plans to decommission a former nucl…

Under existing state law, the DNR relies on DHS recommendations for safe levels of toxic substances in groundwater to come up with enforceable pollution rules.

DHS spokesperson Jennifer Miller said the agency’s recommendations are based on existing federal standards and guidelines, peer-reviewed scientific studies, and information from scientific reviews by federal agencies.

“DHS assesses scientific studies to determine if they were conducted using scientifically valid protocols, characterize toxic effects relevant to human health, and are consistent with other credible medical or toxicological evidence,” Miller said. “DHS’s recommendations to DNR are publicly available, and any party has the ability to provide comments on the standards at any time.”

Legislative documents show the bill was drafted with input from Amy Winters, a lobbyist for the pesticide manufacturers trade group CropLife America, who testified it will demonstrate "the integrity of the regulatory process" and ensure standards are "scientifically sound."

Winters said the bill “would create needed checks and balances so it’s not the fox watching the henhouse.”

Consumer group asks utility regulators to halt 'bridge to nowhere' Continued construction of the power line in the face of the challenges “amounts to little more than an orchestrated train wreck," a federal judge said.

Current law allows challenges

State law already allows parties to comment on proposed regulations and introduce other evidence into the record and to sue agencies if they feel adopted rules aren’t valid.

“That is actually one of the key reasons for judicial review,” said Susan Yackee, director of UW-Madison’s LaFollette School of Public Affairs and an expert on the rulemaking process. “We actually have a pretty clear process for doing this exact thing already.”

Academics typically provide peer review of studies in their area of expertise as part of their responsibilities, not for hire. Yackee said it would be inappropriate for a scientific organization to provide a legal analysis of a regulation, as the bill outlines.

“They’re not lawyers,” she said.

Yackee also warned that commissioning an external review would be “extraordinarily expensive.” The bill would require the party challenging the rule to pay for the review unless it determines the rule is indefensible as drafted, in which case taxpayers would be on the hook.

Destined to fail?

A peer review would add at least six months to the current 30-month rulemaking process and give those subject to regulation additional opportunities to derail or weaken proposed environmental regulations.

The bill would also expand the powers of the Legislature’s rules committee, which can block all or part of proposed rules with a simple majority and whose leaders can slow the rulemaking process by requiring additional public hearings and studies.

Critics say the bill would make it virtually impossible for agencies to complete the rulemaking process, which is already subject to strict timelines with dozens of steps.

“Failure is almost a pre-ordained outcome,” Gibart said.

Last fall the DNR scrapped two years of work on a rule to protect drinking water from nitrate saying the statutory process did not allow enough time to complete it.

The agency is currently finalizing its first rules to limit the amount of certain toxic “forever chemicals” in ground, surface and drinking water, which has prompted pushback from industry groups and public utilities who question the scientific basis for the regulations, which they say would be too expensive.

“We don’t need another way to kill rules,” Clark said. “It just adds one more ball to the chain state agencies have to drag around to fulfill their mission and develop the environmental protections that citizens want.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.