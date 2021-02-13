GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat

A candidate for Wisconsin state superintendent who is backed by Republicans and received a $15,000 donation from a national conservative mega-donor says she’s a Democrat and voted for Joe Biden.

Deborah Kerr said she has also voted for Republicans and tells GOP audiences on the campaign trail for the officially nonpartisan race that she is a “pragmatic Democrat.”

“People ask you all the time what you are,” Kerr said Friday. “I’ve decided we’ve got to be very forthcoming because the reason I started this campaign was because I wanted to see if I could bring people together from both sides of the aisle to unify around education.”

Tuesday’s primary in the race for secretary of the Department of Public Instruction will narrow the field of candidates from seven to two. The general election is April 6. Kerr is the only candidate with widespread backing from Republicans.

Kerr’s opponents say she’s being disingenuous by calling herself a Democrat, citing her support for the private school voucher program. That program is often a litmus test in the state superintendent race and a priority program for Republicans who have expanded it over the past decade.