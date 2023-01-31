'Good chance' for bipartisan fix to PFAS problem, GOP chair says

The Republican chair of the state Senate's natural resources committee sounded optimistic Tuesday that the GOP-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers might find common ground in addressing Wisconsin's ongoing battle with "forever chemicals" in the state's ground and drinking water.

That could include Evers' request for more than $100 million in increased spending on testing and other resources directed toward PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, said Sen. Rob Cowles, chair of the Senate committee on natural resources and energy.

"Without knowing all the fine points, I think we have a good chance of making it happen, whether it’s a separate bill or in the budget," Cowles, R-Green Bay, told reporters in the Capitol Tuesday.

Cowles has been one of the more vocal Republicans on the need to address PFAS in the state. Groundwater and streams in several communities near his district, including the bay of Green Bay, are contaminated with PFAS from a nearby Tyco Fire Products testing facility in Marinette.

Cowles said the Legislature may consider additional actions related to PFAS — also known as "forever chemicals" because they do not break down in the environment and can accumulate in animal tissues and the human body.

"Just as with any emerging environmental contaminant, there is more work to be done and that’s why we are here today," he said.

Many of Cowles' Republican colleagues, however, have been less enthusiastic on the topic. While the Legislature has restricted the use of PFAS-containing firefighting foam, other measures have largely fallen flat.

While crafting the current two-year spending plan in June 2021, the Republican-led budget committee rejected Evers' request to spend $10 million annually to create a grant program for municipalities to investigate and respond to PFAS contamination. The committee did approve putting $1 million in annual funding into the committee's supplemental fund for collecting and disposing of PFAS-containing firefighting foam — work that continues.

"Every one of these environmental issues, it takes a while to get into the psyche of all the legislators," Cowles said.

PFAS are a group of synthetic chemicals used in numerous products, including food packaging, non-stick cookware and water-resistant fabrics. Their unique water- and fat-repellent properties have made them a key ingredient in foam used to fight oil-based fires. Some of the compounds have been linked to cancer and other health problems and have been identified in communities across the nation and Wisconsin, including Marinette, Wausau, La Crosse and Madison.

Christy Remucal, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering with UW-Madison, said addressing PFAS can be "very tricky." While the chemicals can be tested for and identified, there is not yet a way to conduct largescale removal and destruction of the contaminant.

Remucal said preventing contamination at the source remains the most successful option at this time.

"It looks like we're losing this battle," said Sen. Robert Wirch, D-Somers.

In his 2023 State of the State address last week, Evers called for $106 million in the upcoming budget to combat PFAS contamination. The money would go toward helping local communities, increasing staff and resources at the state Department of Natural Resources, and increasing PFAS testing, sampling and monitoring.

The state’s Natural Resources Board voted unanimously in December to approve a "scope statement" allowing the DNR to draft a rule adding PFOS, PFOA, PFBS and GenX chemicals to the list of contaminants regulated under the state's groundwater law.

Groundwater standards would allow the DNR to hold polluters accountable and give private well owners with tainted water access to funding for treatment.

The scope statement sets parameters for the DNR to draft numeric standards, a process that typically takes about 2½ years and requires approval of the governor, the Natural Resources Board and the Legislature. The DNR has not yet said what those numeric standards should be.