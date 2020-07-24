Golf task force recommends closing half of Yahara Hills, seeking private help for Monona

Knepp said closing 18 of Yahara’s holes would be “substantially less costly” and likely cut the course’s capital needs at least in half, if not more. What holes would close has not yet been determined.

If the Parks Division is successful in finding an outside company to “rent” Monona, that would cut an additional $2.5 million to $3.8 million in estimated capital costs for the city. It would also cut down on operating costs.

“Four sites is harder to manage than three,” Knepp said.

But that’s still not enough for the courses to pay for themselves, which is why the task force is suggesting a city subsidy, Knepp said.

Among the Parks Division’s offerings — including dog parks, softball diamonds, playgrounds, a pool, hiking trails and open fields for soccer or ultimate Frisbee — golf is the only one that is expected to cover its costs through user fees deposited to a separate “enterprise fund” that does not get money from taxpayers.