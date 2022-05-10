Golf course to landfill: Madison City Council agrees to sell part of Yahara Hills Golf Course

The Madison City Council signed off on a $5.5 million deal Tuesday night to sell Dane County about 230 acres of the Yahara Hills Golf Course to convert parts of the grounds into a landfill and composting site.

The land deal would divvy up the eastern part of the city-owned golf course into a "sustainability campus," which could house a landfill, composting site and business park. The land deal comes as the county-operated landfill across Highway 12/18 from the golf course is expected to run out of space by 2030.

Dane County has yet to approve its end of the deal.

Charlie Romines, a Madison public works official, told council members that the land deal might seem "counter-intuitive" because the county still has to determine a slew of factors like hours of operation, environmental monitoring and site limitations. But the county has to own the land before it can start the decade-long process of designing and permitting a new landfill, Romines said.

"There's a lot more process to come than I think would normally be thought of when you're at a point of a sale and agreement," he remarked.

Without a nearby landfill, Madison would have to send its waste elsewhere, potentially 40 miles away to Johnson Creek, the closest landfill site.

Residents who live near the proposed site urged council members to postpone the vote Tuesday night, citing health impacts and a need for further community input.

Jen Munz, who lives in a neighborhood southwest of the proposed site, told council members that the county's current landfill already lacks adequate odor mitigation, something county officials hope to remedy at the pending site, she said.

"What if it doesn't work?" Munz said.

"As a community, we all will just be stuck with the smell of rotten eggs and decomposing garbage swirling around our neighborhoods during our five months to get outside and enjoy the fresh air," Munz said.

Yahara Hills Golf Course Land Deal Vote Voting to sell parts of Yahara Hills Golf Course: Abbas, Albouras, Benford, Carter, Conklin, Curie, Evers, Figueroa-Cole, Foster, Furman, Halverson, Heck, Lemmer, Martin, Myadze, Verveer and Vidaver. Against: Harrington-McKinney and Wehelie

Ald. Barbara Harrington McKinney, 1st District, made a motion Tuesday night to defer the vote, citing residents' concerns over lack of information about the project. The motion failed on a 2-17 vote.

Even if the deal is finalized by the city and the county, there is no guarantee the site will eventually get converted into a landfill.

Under the agreement, Madison could buy back the land through the end of 2024 should Dane County decide not to put a landfill on the site.

In addition to the landfill, parts of the golf course will remain as recreational space. One the current landfill site close, parts of that land could see conservation and recreational use.

Should the sale be approved, the golf course will have its 36 holes of golf available through the 2024 season, with fewer holes open for play over the subsequent years.

Racial quotas

Council members also voted Tuesday night to eliminate racial quotas for membership on the city's Police Oversight Board, a policy that prompted a federal lawsuit from a conservative law firm. The change was approved under the Board's consent agenda.

The 11-member board, which is tasked with serving as a check on the Madison Police Department, had required someone from each of five demographics — the Black, Asian, Latino, Native American and LGBTQ communities — to hold a post on the board.

The ordinance mandating that policy saw a lawsuit from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which argued that quota amounted to racial discrimination.

The new language of the ordinance replaces language saying the board "shall" have representation from the groups with a commitment to “strive to include members from a diverse background."

WILL has characterized the ordinance as "unconstitutional, offensive and repugnant to basic American values."

Will filed the lawsuit on behalf of local conservative blogger David Blaska, who applied for a position on the board and was rejected. Collin Roth, a spokesperson for WILL, declined to say when or if Blaska could receive damages from the suit.

Created in September 2020, the oversight board has seen starts and fits in its quest to hire an independent police monitor, one of its main reasons for existing.

Its first attempt to name a monitor fizzled in January, when documents surfaced showing the board’s lone finalist, city Department of Civil Rights Equal Opportunities Division Manager Byron Bishop, had discriminated against a woman he’d been having an affair with and violated state licensing requirements at his former company.

After that, the board sought requests for proposals from recruiting firms to help find a monitor for them. No recruiting firms responded.

