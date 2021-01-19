Going virtual: Operating remotely, local government bodies encounter opportunities, barriers

Though some recently elected local officials haven’t met each other in person yet, they could likely identify some of their colleagues’ work-from-home spaces, as seen regularly on Zoom meetings, with ease.
Analiese Eicher led a handful of meetings as Dane County Board chair before most community functions shut down last March. A month later, 11 new supervisors were elected and two more were appointed at the end of last year.
“We have about 13 members of our board who have never met their colleagues and who have never met our staff,” said Eicher, who also represents District 3. “You recognize the voice and the face on the screen, but you’re really missing those interpersonal connections.”
The Dane County Board of Supervisors and Madison’s City Council quickly embraced virtual meetings in early March out of necessity as the coronavirus pandemic emerged, making it unsafe to conduct government business in person.
Though there were some hiccups along the way, county and city staff moved quickly to broadcast meetings with the ability for the public to be involved and are constantly refining the system. Dane County first used the GoToMeeting platform before switching to Zoom, while the city has used Zoom in modified forms since the start of the public health crisis.
With Madison’s nearly 100 boards, commissions and committees, city IT Director Sarah Edgerton and her agency brought meetings online in two phases. Moving quickly to make virtual government a reality meant that the system was not 100% complete before launching — an aspect that brought Edgerton and her staff out of their comfort zone.
Before the first online City Council meeting, Edgerton said the primary goals were security, the ability for the public to register and participate, and making sure the council knew how to work the system.
“From there, we just kept building,” Edgerton said.
Her goal is to ensure community members “don’t feel the amount of people power that it took to do this, that they just have a system that is working and they’re able to move forward and do the jobs and the work and be able to participate in the way that they need to.”
Pandemic momentum
In some ways, the pandemic pushed fast forward on initiatives underway in county and city government. Eicher said the county was working last year on updating some ordinances and rules to allow for virtual participation.
In March 2020, but prior to the board going virtual, the county updated its rules to allow committee members to participate virtually (by telephone or other electronic media) if there is a notice on the agenda at least 24 hours prior to a meeting.
“Part of the reason why we were able to transition so quickly is we were already having the conversation about what a hybrid model of virtual participation would look like,” Eicher said.
Dane County even created a guide at the end of March for other local governments to follow on how to hold virtual meetings that comply with the state’s open meetings laws.
In November 2019, the Task Force on Government structure (TFOGS) recommended remote participation as a strategy to improve resident engagement in local government. This task force met 90 times over a two-year period before issuing a report on how to change local government to be more representative of the community.
The report noted several hurdles to participating in city meetings, including lack of childcare and adequate transportation. With virtual meetings, residents are participating from their homes while caring for their families.
Ald. Grant Foster, District 15, said he noticed increased participation through the pandemic. While he believes some of that can be attributed to recent activism efforts, particularly around policing issues, he said the ability to testify before alders via a phone or computer is significant.
“I feel very, very confident to say that while there may be some new barriers for some people, overall this has improved accessibility tremendously,” Foster said.
Virtual government is also helpful for elected officials and members of local boards, commissions and committees. It cuts down on commuting, increases family time and allows for fewer meals on the go.
Even with an easy commute to the City County Building, former alder and current Madison Plan Commission Chair Ledell Zellers said “it’s still nice to not have to come home at midnight.”
Zellers said the tradeoff is missing the impromptu moments between legislators, staff and the public and “getting to know people better as people, both among committee members and attendees.”
Ald. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, said she misses the ability to strengthen relationships in person and the conversations that come from the “random bumping into people in the hall."
“We’ve had to be a lot more intentional about how we communicate and when we communicate,” Kemble said.
Accessibility barriers
While the shift to virtual has made it easier for some officials and residents to participate in local government, it has also created other barriers. Most notably, those without access to the internet, computers and phones cannot easily join.
Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores actively engaged the City Council before and after the pandemic began. With her medical conditions, sitting through hours-long meetings at the City-County Building can be painful. Also, she and her family often travel during the winter months.
Participating virtually has allowed Kilfoy-Flores to participate comfortably and to remain locally involved from a distance.
“For me, it’s been an empowering tool to be able to use because I’m able to stay connected,” Kilfoy-Flores said.
However, she points out that “for those of us who have privilege, it’s the ultimate privilege.” Those without access to technology are even more shut out without the ability to show up in person to meetings.
“There’s still a lot of room for improvement, and there’s still a lot of room for accessibility,” Kilfoy-Flores said. “I think that the city should be making places where people who are without homes can connect digitally.”
Moving forward
As Madison looks ahead to a post-pandemic world, a workgroup that sprang from TFOGS focused on implementing recommendations is discussing what the city has learned from conducting business virtually for the past nine months.
Some recommendations under discussion include allowing video testimony or live electronic participation from remote centers of the city and creating a way for residents to provide input via Legistar, the city’s electronic legislation tracking system.
Ald. Keith Furman, District 19 and chair of the workgroup, is thinking about the new challenges — like a family with one device that’s allocated for homework — created in a virtual government model and solutions to them.
“We’re at a point where we need to step back and see what’s working and what’s not and start planning for the future,” Furman said.
Furman also stressed the need for more regular analysis of how well local government is working for elected officials and residents. In thinking about future changes to the structure of government, Furman worries about paralysis to change because there is no perfect answer.
“It’s incredibly hard because I think people are inclined not to make a change if they’re not sure it’s the right thing,” Furman said. “We have to get past this idea that we have to be perfect about everything, and if you’re not perfect, don’t bother.”
For Edgerton, maintaining high levels of resident engagement is a priority moving forward.
“That has been an incredible bonus to resident engagement when it comes to boards, commissions and committees, and we don’t want to lose that,” Edgerton said.
