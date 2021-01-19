Going virtual: Operating remotely, local government bodies encounter opportunities, barriers

Though some recently elected local officials haven’t met each other in person yet, they could likely identify some of their colleagues’ work-from-home spaces, as seen regularly on Zoom meetings, with ease.

Analiese Eicher led a handful of meetings as Dane County Board chair before most community functions shut down last March. A month later, 11 new supervisors were elected and two more were appointed at the end of last year.

“We have about 13 members of our board who have never met their colleagues and who have never met our staff,” said Eicher, who also represents District 3. “You recognize the voice and the face on the screen, but you’re really missing those interpersonal connections.”

The Dane County Board of Supervisors and Madison’s City Council quickly embraced virtual meetings in early March out of necessity as the coronavirus pandemic emerged, making it unsafe to conduct government business in person.