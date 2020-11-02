 Skip to main content
Going into Election Day, nearly 2 million Wisconsinites have already voted
Going into Election Day, nearly 2 million Wisconsinites have already voted

Texas early voting exceeds total of all 2016 ballots

A sign directs people to an early voting poll at the Collin College campus in Wylie, Texas on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

 Juan Figueroa

Election Day is finally upon us, and in a normal year, it would see the vast majority of Wisconsin voters heading to polling sites in cities and towns across the state to cast their vote for president. 

But this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things are a bit different. As of Monday morning, 1,886,533 of the state's current 3.7 million registered voters have already returned their ballots. That represents about 63% of the total turnout in 2016 presidential election. 

Turnout in this year's presidential election could blow past the state's record set in 2012, when 3,071,434 voters cast ballots, but that depends on how many voters turn out in person on Tuesday. 

Still, 179,700 absentee ballots out of the 2,066,233 requested haven't been turned in yet. While that figure has been shrinking in recent days, any ballots that aren't received by 8 p.m. on Tuesday won't be counted. The number of unreturned ballots could end up swaying the election in a state that President Donald Trump won by just over 22,000 votes. 

Voters who still need to return their absentee ballot may do so until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. In the city of Madison, voters are advised to return absentee ballots at their polling places. You can find your polling place at myvote.wi.gov.

Rules can be different in other cities and towns, however, so check with your municipal clerk's office. Voters who have not yet returned their absentee ballot or haven't received it in the mail may vote in-person on Election Day, however, this option is not available for voters who have already mailed or otherwise returned their ballot. 

In the state's larger cities, the liberal strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee, a likely majority of votes have already been cast via mail-in absentee and in-person absentee voting. In other, more rural and conservative parts of the state, however, Election Day is expected to still attract the majority of voters. 

At 80.3%, Dane County leads the state in the percentage of 2016 presidential turnout has already been turned in via mail-in or in-person absentee ballots. Two conservative strongholds, Ozaukee County (77.1%) and Waukesha County (77.1%), however, are not far behind. 

In Milwaukee County, 314,011 ballots have already been returned — the most of any county — a figure that represents 71.2% of total 2016 turnout. 

In more rural counties, on the other hand, the number of absentee ballots turned in represents a fraction of 2016 total turnout. Rusk County, located in northwest Wisconsin, and Clark County, located east of Eau Claire, are the two counties with the lowest percentage of absentee ballots turned in. In those counties, absentee ballots returned account for just 25.2% of 2016 turnout. 

Wisconsin's "WOW" counties — the conservative strongholds of Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties, covering the Milwaukee suburbs — lead the state in the share of absentee ballots that have been turned in, as a percentage of requested ballots. In Ozaukee County, 94.2% of absentee ballots have been returned; 93.8% in Washington County; and 93.4% in Waukesha County. 

Dane County is fourth by this metric, with 93% of absentee ballots, or 248,562 out of the 267,058 requested, having been returned as of Monday morning. Pepin County, southwest of Eau Claire, is last in the state, with 75% of ballots returned. 

In Milwaukee County, 91% of ballots have been returned as of Monday morning. 

The fact that higher population counties are dealing with an unprecedented influx of absentee ballots means unofficial results in those places may not be available until much later than people are typically used to. On Monday, Milwaukee County elections director Julietta Henry said Milwaukee won't likely finish counting absentee ballots and delivering unofficial results until between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning. 

The city of Milwaukee is one of 39 municipalities in the state that uses a central count facility to process absentee ballots. In these municipalities, absentee votes are processed separately from in-person ballots. The results of the absentee vote-count are also delivered separately, and typically later, than the in-person Election Day results. 

Central count jurisdictions may say 100% of precincts are reporting, but this does not necessarily mean the results include totals from absentee ballots. 

In Milwaukee County, votes from individual, in-person polling places are published when sent to the county, while the results from absentee ballots aren't released until the the last one is counted. 

Other cities that use central count for absentee ballots include the cities of Green Bay, Kenosha, Superior, Wausau, Oak Creek, South Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, West Allis, Beloit, Janesville and Brookfield, among others. 

The city of Madison, which does not use central count, expects to have unofficial results compiled within a couple hours of the close of polls at 8 p.m. 

The timing of results could mean one of the presidential candidates has an early lead that could eventually fade. In one potential scenario, Trump could appear to be ahead in the results, only to see his lead disappear when totals from absentee ballots are published later in the night. 

A version of this scenario happened on Election Night in 2018, when Milwaukee County published the results from 45,000 absentee ballots shortly after midnight, pulling Democratic Gov. Tony Evers into the lead over former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. 

Elections officials are reminding voters that the Election Night returns are unofficial, and still need to be certified by elections officials at the municipal, county and state levels in the coming weeks to be valid. 

