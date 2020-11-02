Going into Election Day, nearly 2 million Wisconsinites have already voted

Rules can be different in other cities and towns, however, so check with your municipal clerk's office. Voters who have not yet returned their absentee ballot or haven't received it in the mail may vote in-person on Election Day, however, this option is not available for voters who have already mailed or otherwise returned their ballot.

In the state's larger cities, the liberal strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee, a likely majority of votes have already been cast via mail-in absentee and in-person absentee voting. In other, more rural and conservative parts of the state, however, Election Day is expected to still attract the majority of voters.

At 80.3%, Dane County leads the state in the percentage of 2016 presidential turnout has already been turned in via mail-in or in-person absentee ballots. Two conservative strongholds, Ozaukee County (77.1%) and Waukesha County (77.1%), however, are not far behind.

In Milwaukee County, 314,011 ballots have already been returned — the most of any county — a figure that represents 71.2% of total 2016 turnout.