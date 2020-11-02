Going into Election Day, nearly 2 million Wisconsinites have already voted

Election Day is finally upon us, and in a normal year, it would see the vast majority of Wisconsin voters heading to polling sites in cities and towns across the state to cast their vote for president.
But this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things are a bit different. As of Monday morning, 1,886,533 of the state's current 3.7 million registered voters have already returned their ballots. That represents about 63% of the total turnout in 2016 presidential election.
Turnout in this year's presidential election could blow past the state's record set in 2012, when 3,071,434 voters cast ballots, but that depends on how many voters turn out in person on Tuesday.
Still, 179,700 absentee ballots out of the 2,066,233 requested haven't been turned in yet. While that figure has been shrinking in recent days, any ballots that aren't received by 8 p.m. on Tuesday won't be counted. The number of unreturned ballots could end up swaying the election in a state that President Donald Trump won by just over 22,000 votes.
Voters who still need to return their absentee ballot may do so until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. In the city of Madison, voters are advised to return absentee ballots at their polling places. You can find your polling place at myvote.wi.gov.
Rules can be different in other cities and towns, however, so check with your municipal clerk's office. Voters who have not yet returned their absentee ballot or haven't received it in the mail may vote in-person on Election Day, however, this option is not available for voters who have already mailed or otherwise returned their ballot.
In the state's larger cities, the liberal strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee, a likely majority of votes have already been cast via mail-in absentee and in-person absentee voting. In other, more rural and conservative parts of the state, however, Election Day is expected to still attract the majority of voters.
At 80.3%, Dane County leads the state in the percentage of 2016 presidential turnout has already been turned in via mail-in or in-person absentee ballots. Two conservative strongholds, Ozaukee County (77.1%) and Waukesha County (77.1%), however, are not far behind.
In Milwaukee County, 314,011 ballots have already been returned — the most of any county — a figure that represents 71.2% of total 2016 turnout.
In more rural counties, on the other hand, the number of absentee ballots turned in represents a fraction of 2016 total turnout. Rusk County, located in northwest Wisconsin, and Clark County, located east of Eau Claire, are the two counties with the lowest percentage of absentee ballots turned in. In those counties, absentee ballots returned account for just 25.2% of 2016 turnout.
Support Local Journalism
Wisconsin's "WOW" counties — the conservative strongholds of Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties, covering the Milwaukee suburbs — lead the state in the share of absentee ballots that have been turned in, as a percentage of requested ballots. In Ozaukee County, 94.2% of absentee ballots have been returned; 93.8% in Washington County; and 93.4% in Waukesha County.
Dane County is fourth by this metric, with 93% of absentee ballots, or 248,562 out of the 267,058 requested, having been returned as of Monday morning. Pepin County, southwest of Eau Claire, is last in the state, with 75% of ballots returned.
In Milwaukee County, 91% of ballots have been returned as of Monday morning.
The fact that higher population counties are dealing with an unprecedented influx of absentee ballots means unofficial results in those places may not be available until much later than people are typically used to. On Monday, Milwaukee County elections director Julietta Henry said Milwaukee won't likely finish counting absentee ballots and delivering unofficial results until between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
The city of Milwaukee is one of 39 municipalities in the state that uses a central count facility to process absentee ballots. In these municipalities, absentee votes are processed separately from in-person ballots. The results of the absentee vote-count are also delivered separately, and typically later, than the in-person Election Day results.
Central count jurisdictions may say 100% of precincts are reporting, but this does not necessarily mean the results include totals from absentee ballots.
In Milwaukee County, votes from individual, in-person polling places are published when sent to the county, while the results from absentee ballots aren't released until the the last one is counted.
Other cities that use central count for absentee ballots include the cities of Green Bay, Kenosha, Superior, Wausau, Oak Creek, South Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, West Allis, Beloit, Janesville and Brookfield, among others.
The city of Madison, which does not use central count, expects to have unofficial results compiled within a couple hours of the close of polls at 8 p.m.
The timing of results could mean one of the presidential candidates has an early lead that could eventually fade. In one potential scenario, Trump could appear to be ahead in the results, only to see his lead disappear when totals from absentee ballots are published later in the night.
A version of this scenario happened on Election Night in 2018, when Milwaukee County published the results from 45,000 absentee ballots shortly after midnight, pulling Democratic Gov. Tony Evers into the lead over former Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
Elections officials are reminding voters that the Election Night returns are unofficial, and still need to be certified by elections officials at the municipal, county and state levels in the coming weeks to be valid.
How many Badgers have contracted COVID-19?
As of Saturday morning, the Badgers football program has 22 active cases of COVID-19 — 12 student-athletes and 10 staff members. Another player's positive test, submitted Oct. 21, is no longer considered active as his isolation period has ended.
The program only identified one of those cases, saying head coach Paul Chryst has contracted the virus. Sources told the State Journal that offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph and quarterbacks Graham Mertz (above) and Chase Wolf were among those to test positive.
UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said during a news conference Wednesday that the program had one positive test in the first few weeks of daily testing. Then one student-athlete tested positive on Wednesday, Oct. 21, followed by 21 more people within the program between Oct. 24-31.
Public Health Madison and Dane County told the State Journal on Tuesday that 60 COVID-19 cases are identified as being associated with UW football. The dates of those positive tests range from early June to Monday.
Why is Saturday’s canceled game at Nebraska a no contest if the Badgers aren’t at “red/red” levels?
Because UW’s decision was based on its COVID-19 testing numbers, the game is considered a no contest and won’t be counted on either team’s record.
Big Ten protocols state that games are considered no contests if they’re canceled due to a program reaching what has been called “red/red” levels. Those levels are defined as a seven-day rolling average of a team’s positivity rate over 5%, and a seven-day rolling average of a team population positivity rate over 7.5%
UW officials have stated that the Badgers are at “orange/red” levels, meaning they have an average team positivity rate between 2-5% and an average team population positivity rate over 7.5%.
Per Big Ten protocols, a program must “proceed with caution and enhance COVID-19 prevention” and “consider viability of continuing with scheduled competition” if it reaches “orange/red” levels. Alvarez said UW decided to pause its team activities and cancel the Nebraska game to stop the spread of the virus and “get their arms around it.”
Will they schedule another game?
No.
When the Big Ten debuted its truncated schedule calling for nine games in nine weeks, the lack of open dates eliminated chances to reschedule games during the regular-season window. UW and Nebraska won’t play this weekend and will not make the game up.
Nebraska requested Thursday that the Big Ten change its ruling about allowing non-conference games in an attempt to play a game Saturday against Tennessee-Chattanooga. The conference denied the request.
Does Illinois’ team have COVID-19 cases after playing the Badgers?
Yes.
Illinois announced Saturday morning that quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Both players will be out of game action for 21 days.
"Contact tracing also sidelined several other players for (Saturday) and next week's game against Minnesota," a release from the program read.
Illinois lost its season opener 45-7 to UW at Camp Randall Stadium.
Will the Badgers play next week?
To be determined. UW is slated to host Purdue on Nov. 7. If the Badgers can stop the spread of the virus, there’s some hope they could play that game. Alvarez said Saturday that the program will decide Tuesday if the Purdue game can be played.
The Badgers’ pause on team activities started Wednesday, so the earliest they could return to in-person activities would be Wednesday, Nov. 4. Whether the team can return to in-person activities and practice that day will be determined by its testing data, Alvarez said.
Chryst said he believes three days would be enough time to get the Badgers ready to play. Chryst will not be allowed to be around the team until at least Nov. 7 because he must complete a 10-day isolation before returning to in-person coaching.
Why do the players who have contracted the virus have to sit out 21 days?
The Big Ten requires that players wait at least 14 days from their initial diagnosis to go through a cardiac screening that can clear them to start working back toward competition. The league also built in seven more days for players to build back toward competition after being cleared in the cardiac testing.
The 21-day break from game action is the longest league protocol among the Power Five conferences.
Jim Borchers, the team physician at Ohio State who was co-chair of the Big Ten’s return to competition medical subcommittee, said experts told the conference that cardiac testing and evaluation couldn’t start until two weeks after diagnosis.
However, this 21-day layoff has come under scrutiny this week.
A report published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found little evidence of myocarditis in COVID-positive college athletes who had mild or no symptoms. The report didn’t recommend cardiac testing to the level the Big Ten is conducting.
Alvarez (above) told Sports Illustrated that the Big Ten should “reevaluate” the protocol.
Can the Badgers still make the Big Ten championship game?
Yes, but they can’t miss many more games.
The conference changed its divisional tiebreakers for this season, and those modifications will now be necessary considering at least two teams — UW and Nebraska — won’t complete the eight-game regular-season slate.
According to a Big Ten policy put in place this season, “a team must play at least six games to be considered for participation in the championship game. However, if the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six, then teams must play no less than two fewer conference games than the average number of conference games played by all teams to be considered.”
How are the players doing? Are they symptomatic?
UW is not releasing updates regarding individual players’ illness and has not said whether some or all have experienced symptoms of COVID-19.
During a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday, Chryst said he felt fine physically.
In an effort to stop the spread of the virus, players are isolating themselves in their living spaces. UW has secured hotel rooms to separate those who live together.
The football team is not to come to the team’s facility other than for daily COVID-19 testing, picking up food, and sports medicine treatment. No workouts are allowed, and the program has discouraged players from going to other gyms on campus or in the community.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.