Gloria Reyes vows strong leadership, listening, as she launches bid for mayor of Madison

Vowing strong leadership and collaboration, Gloria Reyes — a former deputy mayor, School Board president and city police officer — announced a bid for mayor Thursday afternoon before an enthusiastic crowd on the steps of the City-County Building.

Touting her local roots and extensive experience in an array of community roles, Reyes promised a grass-roots campaign centered on public safety, economic development, education, housing, homelessness and the environment. If elected, she would be the city's first Hispanic mayor.

"I care about this city. This city raised me," said Reyes, who was introduced by former Police Chief Noble Wray; Ald. Syed Abbas; and Nino Amato, a business executive, former mayoral candidate and former council member.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who was elected in the spring of 2019 to become the city's first openly gay mayor, has not formally announced a bid for a second four-year term, but intends to do so sometime after the council completes the 2023 budget next week.

"The mayor loves her job and isn't planning on going anywhere," campaign spokeswoman Amy Westra said.

So far, Reyes is the only announced challenger.

In making her announcement and during an interview, Reyes said Rhodes-Conway has offered inadequate leadership during challenging times of COVID-19 and social justice protest.

But Reyes said that she will use her own broad life and professional experience, and a collaborative approach, to forge a vision for the city for the next five to 10 years.

"I grew up in our public schools," Reyes said in an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal. "I went to college at UW-Madison. I have spent my career in public service. The city has watched me grow into a leader. The community has prepared me for this place and time. Madison deserves strong leadership. During this critical time, I don't think we have it. People are looking for change."

To the crowd, she said, "A crisis is not an excuse for a lack of leadership."

Reyes said Rhodes-Conway doesn't have a collaborative leadership style and doesn't listen enough to people about their concerns and needs.

The mayor declined to comment on Reyes' announcement or assertions of a lack of leadership.

The mayor's office and all 20 City Council seats are on the ballot in the spring of 2023.

Top issues

On the issues, Reyes told the State Journal that the city needs a comprehensive violence prevention plan that involves investing in police-focused strategies and a community response to get to the root causes of violence. She said the city is suffering from incidents of shots fired, car thefts, burglaries and violent crime.

"We have a lot of work to do," she said. "We need to ensure public safety for all is a priority."

As the local economy shifted during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city must prioritize business development investing, working in partnership to create jobs and to solve the staffing shortage now faced by employers. She promised a comprehensive approach to homelessness.

Reyes said she'd work closely with school district leaders to deliver critical city support and ensure the city is a partner in successes. "A strong school system drives a resilient city and is an investment in the future," she said.

Madison, she said, must help build housing to keep up with increasing population and use a smart growth approach to relax zoning and offer incentives to developers to build low-cost units.

She said the community must move with a sense of urgency on environmental challenges by working with neighborhood residents on environmental concerns and build a plan that involves residents, youth voices, experts and regional partners.

"I will work tirelessly for our Madison residents to ensure our communities are thriving and that everyone’s voice is heard and amplified," Reyes said. "I will work alongside our residents to come up with innovative and inclusive solutions to our city’s most complex issues. I will do as much listening as I do talking.”

Varied experience

Reyes has extensive experience in public service, local government and law enforcement. She is chief executive officer of Reyes Public Safety, which provides training and racial equity organizational development within law enforcement organizations through data assessment, department culture evaluation and community engagement.

Among other roles, she served as chief executive officer for Briarpatch Youth Services; served on the Madison School Board from April 2018 to April 2021, including two years as board president; served in the mayor's office under Paul Soglin from November 2014 to April 2019, including service as deputy mayor for public safety; and was a member of the Madison Police Department from 2002 to 2015, serving as a law enforcement officer and detective.

"I have comprehensive experience that I bring to the role that I don't think others bring," she said. "I understand city government. I've worked with the City Council. I know city staff. I have lived experience and overcoming barriers that comes with lived experience."

She anticipates the race will cost between $300,000 and $400,000. Her most recent campaign finance report through June 31, after she had left the School Board, showed no fundraising activity for the first half of 2022 and a balance of $857.

Rhodes-Conway's report from the same time showed her with a cash balance of $7,284 at the start of the year, raising $20,298 in the following six months, spending $17,038, including $14,000 for a Milwaukee-based political consultant, and ending the period with $10,545. She also owes $1,873 in loans.