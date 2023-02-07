Gloria Reyes felt poverty and struggled in her youth, but with unconditional support from family and a key mentor, she snared education’s transformative power.

Her “lived experience” has been a thread influencing her professional life as a Madison police officer, deputy mayor, Madison School Board president, consultant and CEO of Briarpatch Youth Services — and now as a candidate for mayor.

“I think that we have a lot of families who are struggling in this city who need this pathway of success and jobs to earn a decent living wage, and houses that are really affordable and attainable,” she said during an interview in the cozy den of her Far East Side home splashed with the vibrant colors of her Hispanic heritage, a framed photo of her father, once a migrant worker who died last year, set on a table.

"That’s what Madison can be for everybody, if given the opportunity,” she said. “You know, to make a living wage and buy a home like this and raise a family.”

Reyes, 53, was born in tiny Wautoma, about 95 miles north of Madison, one of the places her migrant parents toiled picking crops to make a living, and raised mostly in the state’s capitol city. Today, she lives in what was her parents’ first and only purchased home. She has two children, aged 24 and 17.

"She's a very passionate person," said longtime friend and business owner Dan Guerra Jr. "She's inquisitive. She won't just accept an answer. She won't just accept one opinion. She committed to really engaging the community."

Critics say she hasn't articulated a comprehensive vision or plan for the city.

Reyes said she chose to reach out to residents and groups to hear their concerns and ideas before offering her vision, and is building a plan around housing, economic development, education and public safety. "I love being in the community," she said. "That really gives me the energy, inspiration and fuel for me to keep going and do this work.”

Poverty, homelessness, success

Reyes came from generations of migrant farm workers. Her father was born in Mexico and her mother in Texas. The family traveled in cars and vans tracking harvests in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, California, Texas and other places. Reyes and her three siblings were born in different places.

“I was fortunate enough to be born in Wautoma, Wisconsin, because that’s one of the states they would routinely come and work during the seasons,” she said, adding that her parents lived in small houses and got to know the farmers well.

The family came to Madison during the Cesar Chavez protests seeking better conditions and wages for migrant workers, and walked up Bascom Hill at UW-Madison, imagining the possibilities of education lifting them from poverty to intergenerational success.

Reyes' parents fell in love with Madison and stayed. Her father became a welder and mother a nursing assistant at Methodist Hospital.

Initially, they moved often within the city. Reyes' aunt, who lived in the Darbo-Worthington neighborhood, often babysat and Reyes spent a lot of time there. When her father lost his job, the family became homeless and moved to Oklahoma where an aunt lived, the father working the oil rigs. But other relatives stayed in Madison and Reyes' family eventually returned.

Around the time Reyes started at East High School, her family bought its first home near the Dane County Regional Airport on the Far East Side.

At the time, Reyes wasn't on a path to graduate high school. Yet a counselor saw a potential for leadership, saying, "'It’s never too late, Miss Reyes. It’s never too late,'” Reyes recalled. She started a Hispanic student group called "LUCHA" and graduated in 1988.

She started at Madison Area Technical College, her future unknown. She always wanted to be a police officer, but was told she was too small and there were no Latinas in the department. Her desire came from encounters she witnessed between police and youth in Darbo-Worthington, where officers seemed to be always making arrests or executing warrants but not building relationships and trust.

“Every time they came into our neighborhoods we would run,” she said. "That needs to change."

Reyes transferred to UW-Madison, initially thinking she’d be a teacher, but graduated with a degree in behavioral science and law, with a criminal justice certificate.

She worked for the state Department of Justice and state Public Defender's Office and contemplated a career with the FBI. Instead, convinced by others her community ties were an asset, she joined the Madison police in 2002, working patrol and then as a neighborhood officer.

She started a program called "Amigos en Azul," or "Friends in Blue," to build trust and relationships between the Hispanic community and the department. She helped create a restorative court on the South Side to help youth get their lives on track. She eventually became a detective, sometimes working crazy shifts as a single mother.

The life of an officer, she said, isn't like a TV show. She got into some situations but mostly relied on deescalation and communicating in a non-threatening way, prioritizing equity and cultural competency. "We're not trained social workers," she said. "But we are compassionate people who serve people during the worst times in their lives and have to deal with their trauma."

Reyes fired her weapon only once, to kill a deer that had been hit by a car.

'This is my home'

In November 2014, a call would change her life.

Then-Mayor Paul Soglin wanted to see her that afternoon. "I'm like, what?" Reyes said. "The whole day I was stressed. What did I do wrong?"

To her surprise, Soglin asked if she'd become a deputy mayor. She spoke with family about leaving a profession she loved, and decided she could have more impact in the mayor's office working in the areas of public safety, civil rights, public health and community services.

In 2015, when a Madison police officer shot and killed 19-year-old Tony Robinson on the Near East Side, she met with community and police groups to ease tensions and help ensure safe space for protest. As problems arose at the city's first housing project for homeless families on the Far West Side, she worked from the facility for four months to help reduce calls for police service. She chaired the city's first Community Safety Intervention Team formed during a spate of gun violence and helped the city pivot toward a public health response to it. She was interim director of the city's Department of Civil Rights.

In 2015, she co-founded Adelante Political Action Group to recruit and train people of color to run for office.

Still a deputy mayor, Reyes won a Madison School Board seat in the spring of 2018. "I just felt like we needed a different voice at the table with different experiences and expertise," she said. A year into her three-year term, she was appointed board president.

But in 2019, Satya Rhodes-Conway ousted Soglin and Reyes left the mayor's office.

She started a consulting business, Reyes Public Safety, focusing on equity training and reimagining public safety for law enforcement agencies and city leaders.

As School Board president, she served during tumultuous times with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting the closure of schools for safety. The board hired two school superintendents. Community sentiment grew to remove police school resource officers, or SROs, from the city's four main public high schools amid social unrest following the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020.

On the SRO issue, protesters came to her home, filling the cul-de-sac one night. "It was not pleasant. My daughter was with me. My neighbors were not happy," she said. "I didn't stay in my house. I engaged with them."

With students not in school due to the pandemic, Reyes agreed to remove the SROs. "I listened to the voices of our community," she said. "It was not fair to our officers to be in a space where they were not going to be effective. I'm like, 'OK, let's see what safety and security looks like without officers at schools.'"

In late 2020, she became executive director and CEO of Briarpatch Youth Services, which aids runaway, homeless and at-risk youth, and decided not to seek reelection to the School Board the next spring.

At Briarpatch, she engaged artists to make the agency's building interior more welcoming. She opened doors to a more diverse mix of employees with lived experience who could better connect to youth. She brought more people of color to the leadership and middle management teams. She worked with the board of directors to increase wages and supported gender-appropriate pronouns and gender-neutral bathrooms. She helped land a $2.5 million federal grant to help homeless youth.

But in the meantime, Reyes said she was being encouraged to run for mayor. So in late May, she resigned from Briarpatch to explore a mayoral campaign, thinking it was likely that she would choose to run.

"I quit an amazing job," she said. "It was a difficult decision, but I felt it was a calling, that this was something I needed to do."

She said she has no ambition for any other political office.

"I'm a Madisonian," she said. "This is my home. If it's not Madison mayor, it's nothing."

