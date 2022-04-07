Glenn Grothman approves suspending trade with Russia after initially voting against bill

U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman voted in favor of suspending normal trade relations with Russia on Thursday after the U.S. Senate removed language that had led Grothman to vote against the original measure.

Originally, the trade bill included an amendment to a law that would have allowed the president to sanction anyone who is “responsible for or complicit in, or has directly or indirectly engaged in, serious human rights abuse.”

Grothman said he feared that the proposed amendment in the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act would be used to punish foreign officials who support laws in their home countries opposing abortion rights and same-sex marriage, a justification human rights experts said didn't make sense. He became one of eight U.S. House members to vote against the original bill.

But after weeks of a back-and-forth in the U.S. Senate over the language, the Magnitsky Act as originally worded will authorize the sanctioning of people "responsible for extrajudicial killings, torture, or other gross violations of internationally recognized human rights," not people engaged in serious human rights abuses.

“I appreciate my friends in the Senate for standing up to President Biden and removing this dangerous provision from a bill that should have been bipartisan from day one,” Grothman said in a statement Thursday. “Now that the inclusion of the vague definition of human rights abuses in the Magnitsky Act has been removed, I am proud to support this version of the bill."

Among the senators seeking to eliminate the proposed amendment was U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Records show that Johnson was one of the Republican senators seeking to remove the disputed wording from the bill.

Johnson's office didn't explain why he sought to remove the wording or say whether he consulted with Grothman.

The since-erased amendment was identical to wording then-President Donald Trump, whom Grothman supported, used to broaden the law in an executive order. Experts in human rights law said the wording is aimed at combating crimes carried out by particular officials, such as arbitrary detention and murder, not broad social policies.

In March, Marquette University assistant political science professor Mark Berlin told the Wisconsin State Journal that it wouldn’t be plausible for a president to sanction another country because of its prohibitions on same-sex marriage or abortions. Moreover, the Magnitsky Act only allows the president to sanction individuals, not countries.

The U.S. Senate passed the bill 100-0, and the U.S. House passed it 420-3.

“The bill will now go to the President’s desk, and I strongly urge him to use this powerful legislation as leverage to end this bloody war," Grothman said.

The three House members who voted against the final bill — Matt Gaetz, R-Florida; Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia; and Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky — were among the eight members voting against the original measure.

