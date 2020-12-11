Get a COVID vaccine, toss the mask? Not so fast, experts say

With swift FDA approval expected for Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines, many have high hopes for the pandemic’s end. Some equate those shots in the arm with the opportunity to jettison face coverings, stop fretting over social distancing and party like it’s 2019.
Not so fast, experts caution. Even people vaccinated against the virus may still be able to spread it. Messaging from public health remains the same until the coronavirus spread is down to manageable levels.
“Even people who are vaccinated, you still tell them to wear a mask and social distance and do all the mitigation methods that we know can be effective, because they still could be potential spreaders of the virus,” said Dr. William Hartman, who’s heading up a UW Health clinical trial for AstraZeneca’s vaccine candidate.
Pfizer’s vaccine, approved by an FDA advisory panel on Thursday, is expected to be rolled out as early as next week. Moderna’s vaccine could come shortly afterwards.
Wisconsin expects to receive 49,725 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in an initial allotment, potentially as soon as next week. That will go toward vaccinating the state’s approximately 450,000 frontline health care workers. Moderna anticipates shipping 101,000 doses possibly the following week. Both vaccines require two shots taken weeks apart — 21 days for Pfizer’s and 28 days for Moderna’s. Weekly shipments are expected to follow in ever increasing amounts.
AstroZenaca is still in late-stage testing, conducting phase 3 clinical trials for its candidate.
Still spreading
News of the vaccine rollout comes as the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. hovers at near-record levels. Deaths on Dec. 10 surpassed 3,000. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said Americans can expect to see similar numbers of deaths every day for the next two or three months.
Wisconsin on Friday reported 3,628 more cases of COVID for a total of 429,957 cases and 47 more deaths. 3, 991 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
As pandemic fatigue intensifies, experts fear that news of the vaccines will create a false sense of security among those who receive them.
“It’s one of the things that I worry about, because I think there’s this perception that maybe we’ll get back to normal and not have to wear masks and stuff as soon as the vaccines are out,” Hartman said. “But we don’t have that data right now to say that’s going to be the case.”
One concern deals with the fact that the vaccine is injected into thick muscle tissue, stimulating antibodies to kill the virus. While that appears to protect against infection, it's not clear whether vaccinated people exposed to the virus have antibodies in their noses and mouths.
“You contract it through your nasal mucosa,” Hartman said. “That’s the number one way that you get the virus and spread the virus. You have to make sure that the antibody loads that you generated from getting the vaccine are high enough in the nasal mucosa that it neutralizes the virus there, and we don’t know that that’s the case.”
Vaccine makers are in the process of determining whether the virus can live in those who have been vaccinated. Johnson & Johnson, which is recruiting 40,000 people for a phase 3 clinical trial, plans to match blood and saliva samples from volunteers to gather data on potential spread by people who receive the vaccine, The New York Times reported. Pfizer and AstraZeneca also are testing volunteers to see if those who receive the vaccine can harbor the virus.
Keep the mask on
Dr. James Conway, medical director for immunization programs at UW Health, said in an email that ending the pandemic in short order will require that vaccinated people wear masks, wash hands and avoid crowds, just like they’re supposed to be doing now.
“It’s not an 'or,' like a menu where you get to pick and choose," he wrote. "Complying with more infection prevention measures means more likelihood of preventing infection.”
Even with a 90% to 95% efficacy rate, which is the case with Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines, that still leaves a small percentage of people who get a vaccine and still get infected.
“No vaccine is 100% protective,” Conway said. “Anyone who gets infected can therefore still shed and transmit, similar to all the mildly infected and asymptomatic individuals we’ve been dealing with throughout this long, long year.”
The point of the vaccine is to protect people from sickness and death, not from infection, according to Marulasiddappa Suresh, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor of immunology in the Department of Pathobiological Sciences.
"All COVID-19 vaccines are expected to protect against severe disease and NOT PREVENT INFECTION," Suresh wrote in an email. "Vaccinated people can be infected by SARS-CoV-2. This is the reason why even vaccinated people are urged to wear a mask."
