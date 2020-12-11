Get a COVID vaccine, toss the mask? Not so fast, experts say

With swift FDA approval expected for Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines, many have high hopes for the pandemic’s end. Some equate those shots in the arm with the opportunity to jettison face coverings, stop fretting over social distancing and party like it’s 2019.

Not so fast, experts caution. Even people vaccinated against the virus may still be able to spread it. Messaging from public health remains the same until the coronavirus spread is down to manageable levels.

“Even people who are vaccinated, you still tell them to wear a mask and social distance and do all the mitigation methods that we know can be effective, because they still could be potential spreaders of the virus,” said Dr. William Hartman, who’s heading up a UW Health clinical trial for AstraZeneca’s vaccine candidate.

Pfizer’s vaccine, approved by an FDA advisory panel on Thursday, is expected to be rolled out as early as next week. Moderna’s vaccine could come shortly afterwards.