Gender-neutral restrooms for all Dane County facilities under new plan

All Dane County buildings would have gender-neutral bathrooms under a plan introduced to the County Board on Thursday.

Under the resolution by Sup. Melissa Ratcliff, 36th District, the county would relabel all of its single-stall bathrooms to feature gender-inclusive signs, and all future properties owned and operated by the county must include gender-neutral bathrooms.

"It was finally one of those things that we were able to put forward," Ratcliff said. "There's been a lot of support."

Ratcliff said her motivation to sponsor the measure came from a loved one who is transgender and the struggles they have finding an appropriate public bathroom.

"We have to plan our activities around what bathroom facilities they can use," Ratcliff said.

While older county buildings might not have many single-stall bathrooms, the ones that do typically are only designated for people with disabilities.

"A transgender person might not feel comfortable using that because it's labeled for handicap or single-use," Ratcliff noted.

Madison started working to replace its bathroom signs last year, with gender-neutral facilities already a part of the Madison Municipal Building and the Downtown Central Library.

Research shows about two-thirds of transgender people don't feel comfortable using public restrooms, Lauren Kuhl, a spokesperson for the board, said in a statement.

Ratcliff's resolution already has 10 other co-sponsors. The plan would not require a budget amendment, and the county already has the ability to produce the new signs, Ratcliff said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.