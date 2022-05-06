Gender-inclusive restrooms for all Dane County facilities under new plan

The lack of gender-inclusive restrooms in Dane County buildings would get fixed under a new plan introduced to the County Board on Thursday.

Sup. Melissa Ratcliff, 36th District, said the County would relabel its single-stall bathrooms to feature gender-inclusive signage should her resolution get approved. All future properties owned and operated by the county must include gender-inclusive bathrooms as well.

"It was finally one of those things that we were able to put forward," Ratcliff said. "There's been a lot of support."

Ratcliff said her motivation to sponsor the measure came from a loved one who is transgender and the struggles they have to find an appropriate bathroom.

"We have to plan our activities around what bathroom facilities they can use," Ratcliff said.

While older county buildings might not have many single-stall bathrooms, the ones that do typically only have signage for people with disabilities.

"A transgender person might not feel comfortable using that because it's labeled for handicap or single-use," Ratcliff noted.

Madison started working to replace its bathroom signage last year, with gender-inclusive already a part of the Madison Municipal Building and the downtown Central Library.

Research shows about two-thirds of transgender people don't feel comfortable using public restrooms, Lauren Kuhl, a spokesperson for the Board, said in a statement.

Ratcliff's resolution already has ten other co-sponsors on the Board. The plan would not require a budget amendment either and the county has the ability to produce the signage, Ratcliff said.

