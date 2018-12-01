With the addition of three new tenants, an artisan food production facility built as a part of the major Garver Feed mill rehabilitation project is progressing while a proposed micro-lodging component remains under discussion.
The $19.8 million project, in the middle of overhauling the crumbling east side landmark, consists of the $14.4 million renovation to turn the former feed mill at 109 S. Fair Oaks Ave. into a food production facility and the construction of short-term, micro-lodge rental homes.
Baum Revision, the developer selected by the city over three other candidates in 2015, announced Thursday that Perennial, a yoga, meditation and wellness community, Briar Loft florist and Surya Cafe will be joining six other tenants in the facility, which is expected to be complete by summer 2019.
“After years of work and collaboration with our partners, we’re excited to see this phase of the project deliver the economic activity in the community we had envisioned,” Bryant Moroder, a member of the development team, said in a statement .
Moroder said “only a couple” of spaces in the building remain available.
The city approved a development agreement with Baum in August 2017 after two years of delays. Construction started in December 2017 on the 60,000-square-foot mill.
However, the city terminated development rights to the micro-lodge portion of the project in July after Baum failed to deliver financial information necessary to close on the land prior to the June 30 deadline.
The city and Baum have since renegotiated its development contract, resulting in an amendment that will be introduced to the City Council Tuesday and referred to the Board of Park Commissioners and Finance Committee. The full City Council will take up the issue for approval Jan. 22.
Under the proposed change, Baum would have 13 months from when the council approves the amendment to close on the micro-lodge lot and three months after closing to begin construction on the rental units.
Baum would also need to construct at least 35 micro-lodges within three years from the closing date. The micro-lodges would be built in phases and installed in “pods” made up of seven units, according to the amendment.
The original development agreement gave Baum permission to build up to 50 units, but did not set a minimum. Moroder said in an email: “we fully anticipate building all 50.”
Six units have been completed through a partnership with Madison College, and can be seen in a lot on Packers Avenue, with the rest to be built through other partnerships, Moroder said.
City economic development director Matt Mikolajewski said the proposed timeline is appropriate and reflects mutual agreement with Baum.
“At the end of the day, I think that this timeline will allow the project to proceed and be very successful,” Mikolajewski said.
Mikolajewski said the city remains confident in the developer, noting that Baum is delivering on the first phase of the project. He said the announcement of three additional tenants “bodes well” for moving into the second phase.
“This was an extremely complicated project,” Mikolajewski said. “You had a building that was in horrible condition, to put it charitably, and you had a developer with a very creative vision about how to incorporate lodging along with the redevelopment of the building itself.”
Moroder said in an email that Baum has been focused on preserving the historic feed mill building.
“Anyone who understood the condition of the building when we began would have a strong appreciation for what it looks like today,” Moroder said.
Ald. David Ahrens, District 15, said the micro-lodge proposal remains “impractical” and does not seem viable. He said he hoped the city would have considered other alternatives when the city terminated Baum’s development rights over the summer.
“Will we just let it go under or will we wind up subsidizing it? To me none of these are essential services that people want from the city,” Ahrens said. “We had an opportunity to do other projects that really were viable, and I think the cool thing won the day.”
However, Ald. Marsha Rummel, District 6, said the micro-lodges will bring needed hospitality rooms to the east side and a creative way to build on wetlands.
“It’s not really solid soil and the water table was really high, so you’re not going to be able to build a lot of intensive buildings on there,” Rummel said.
Rummel said the re-negotiated agreement clarifies the timing of the second phase and protects the city’s interest. Overall, she said the project will give new life to a historic landmark and create a food production destination next to Olbrich Gardens.
The proposed amendment also outlines responsibilities of both the city and developer related to the contaminated soil on the site.
Under the original development agreement, the city is providing $1.82 million in funding and borrowing an additional $1.6 million to re-mediate soil issues that were discovered earlier in 2017. The site is contaminated with petroleum and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.
The two-story Industrial Romanesque feed mill was originally built as a sugar beet factory in 1905, and it remained in operation until the mill closed in 1924. It was nicknamed the “Sugar Castle” because of the building’s arched windows and turret.
James Garver bought the building and land in 1929 and converted it into a feed mill and granary. It was discontinued in 1997 and purchased by the city of Madison. The city named Garver Feed Mill a city landmark in 1994.