Though construction is underway on the historic Garver Feed Mill building on Madison's east side, progress on the second component of the $19.8 million renovation project is stalled after the developer failed to meet another deadline.
The city terminated Chicago-based Baum Development's rights to the second part of the Garver property, where Baum planned to house 50 “microlodge” units after failing to provide sufficient evidence of private debt and equity by the June 30 deadline.
“Over the last month, Baum took affirmative steps to delay the City’s review of the Lot 2 Component, and only sent documents in the final days before closing which were insufficient to satisfy the closing condition,” Assistant City Attorney Kevin Ramakrishna said in a letter to David Baum July 2.
The city approved a development agreement with Baum Development in August 2017 after two years of delays to turn the crumbling landmark into an artisan food production facility with the micro-unit hotel rooms that would be available for rent on the 11-acre property.
From May 24 to June 29, the city repeatedly requested financial information from Baum Development, according to Ramakrishna. Baum has claimed that its financial information is confidential, however, the development agreement says that the city is entitled to evidence of financing.
On June 27, Baum sent the city over 70 pages of documents as proof of expenses paid or financed for the second component of the project. However, Ramakrishna said in the letter that the information was incomplete and showed only two invoices for microlodges, despite Baum’s claim that he had purchased six.
One day before the deadline, Baum sent the city financial information showing that $4.9 million of equity needs to be funded but did not show any any evidence of the source of equity.
"The document seems to indicate that, on the date of closing, Baum did not have 'sufficient private debt and equity to finance the remainder of the Lot 2 Component of the Project,'" Ramakrishna said.
However, project manager Bryant Moroder said Baum Development does have financing in place.
"We are working with the city to provide them with additional information they have requested," Moroder said. "Like the on-going rehabilitation of the historic Garver building, we are committed to the project and building something special that will benefit the community."
Construction underway
Despite the city terminating rights to the second component, Baum's construction work on the Garver structure is ongoing. Construction began on the 60,000 square foot mill in December 2017 after Baum Development finalized the purchase of the building.
“We need to respect that Baum is meeting what the city intended for that phase one, and that therefore we would like to see if we can make phase two come to fruition as well,” city Economic Development Director Matt Mikolajewski said.
Mikolajewski said the city is actively working with Baum and is interested in pursuing the original phase two component despite the terminated agreement.
“That does not terminate the city’s interest in seeing that phase move forward,” Mikolajewski said.
Any future changes would need approval from the City Council, Mikolajewski said.
“We as staff haven’t had any conversations about what an alternative would be yet because we think it’s premature to do that,” Mikolajewski said. “If concluding work with Baum Development didn’t materialize then obviously that would open up that conversation.”
Ald. Marsha Rummel, District 6, reiterated that the city and Baum Development will continue to work toward the completion of phase two. She also said that her constituents believe a hospitality use would provide a "missing amenity" on the near east side.
"I believe the Baum team is committed to meeting the terms of the development agreement for Garver," Rummel said.
The city selected Baum Development in 2015 over three other options.
Under the development, the city is providing $1.82 million in funding and borrowing an additional $1.6 million to remediate soil issues that were discovered earlier in 2017. The site is contaminated with petroleum and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.
Ald. David Ahrens, District 15, does not believe microlodges are the best use of the property and said his constituents would like to see a dog park in the area. He would also like to see more of the property along Starkweather Creek preserved as a conservation area.
“I’m not going to feign that I’m crushed about it,” Ahrens said. “I think this was a bad proposal for even the wrong place.”
The two-story Industrial Romanesque feed mill was originally built as a sugar beet factory in 1905. Nicknamed the “Sugar Castle” because of the building’s arched windows and turret, the plant remained in operation until it closed in 1924.
Five years later, James Garver bought the building and land and converted it into a feed mill and granary. It was discontinued in 1997 and purchased by the city of Madison. It was named a city landmark in 1994.
This story has been updated to reflect comments from Ald. Marsha Rummel, District 6.