Gardening at 6 feet apart: Officials urge caution before tending to community plots

'Safer spaces'

There may be more empty plots than normal this year, as people avoid the gardens due to sickness or the fear of it, the mayor said. But there could also be more demand than usual, as soaring unemployment and food insecurity make gardening more attractive. Although the gardens will look different this year, Rhodes-Conway said, keeping then open in a time of crisis and uncertainty is an important community service.

Most grocery and garden supply stores are still open, but shoppers should observe standard cautions when visiting them and plan ahead to limit the number of trips, Leete said.

"We want to make sure these are safer spaces," he said. "We also are here to connect people with gardens and gardening advice and help gardens operate effectively within the safety constraints while they exist."

Public Health Madison and Dane County is working with Rooted, one of the groups behind The Gardens Network, to erect signs in multiple languages in all city-owned gardens outlining the recommended safety steps.