Gableman's report on 2020 election in Wisconsin to be released this week

Former state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman's GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election is expected to be made public this week, according to Gableman's team.

An email from an account associated with Gableman's team said Monday that a link to the report will be provided in the afternoon but did not provide specifics. Gableman's staffer Zak Niemierowicz later told the Associated Press that the final report will be provided to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and the state Assembly's elections committee on Tuesday before it is released to the public.

Gableman's eight-month review of the 2020 election has been marred by a slew of legal challenges against multiple subpoenas issued by the former state Supreme Court justice. The review, for which Vos, R-Rochester, has allocated $676,000 in taxpayer money, was originally planned to be completed last fall but failed to meet several deadlines, which Republican leaders attributed to ongoing court battles.

Vos' office did not respond to requests for comment Monday. Vos spokeswoman Angela Joyce told the Associated Press that Gableman, not Vos, would release the report.

The Assembly's GOP-led Committee on Campaigns and Elections is scheduled to hear testimony from Gableman on Tuesday. The committee will also hear from Erick Kaardal, a Republican attorney for the conservative Thomas More Society who has challenged the Wisconsin Elections Commission's decision in early December to throw out a complaint seeking to block the use of private election grants provided to the state's five largest cities to help administer last year's election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Much of Gableman's review has focused on election grants provided to Wisconsin cities by Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), which is funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, to administer the 2020 election. Republicans, including Gableman, have targeted CTCL funds as unfairly increasing turnout in the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine.

Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin's 72 counties, including many in areas solidly won by Trump. Nor did CTCL turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them.

The Republican-controlled Legislature last week sent a package of election bills to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is all but certain to veto most, if not all, of the measures. The proposals would give the Legislature more control over guidance issued by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, limit who could claim "indefinitely confined" status and allow lawmakers to cut funding for the state elections commission when it's deemed not to have complied with state election laws.

Another bill added late in the Assembly's final session would allow election officials to begin counting absentee ballots on the Monday before an election, but Democratic lawmakers ultimately opposed the measure for shortening the window that clerks have to send out absentee ballots for federal races.

Republicans have touted the measures as an effort to clean up election processes in the state following a report last year from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau that found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election but made several recommendations for improvements. President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by close to 21,000 votes in the battleground state.

Democratic lawmakers, from state lawmakers to Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, have lambasted the review as a waste of taxpayer dollars and an attempt to undermine faith in state elections.

Republican scrutiny over the 2020 election continues to grow as part of a nationwide GOP effort to overhaul elections following baseless claims by some Republicans, including Trump, of widespread fraud in the presidential election.

Vos had planned to use Gableman's final report to craft election-related legislation leading up to the 2022 midterms but said such a prospect "might not be possible" last week when speaking to reporters before the Assembly's final session of the year. Vos said future bills will be drafted, but said "obstruction" had slowed the election review's progress.

Gableman has previously demanded documents and/or interviews with the mayors of Wisconsin's five largest cities, the state's top elections official, the chair of the state Elections Commission and members of Evers' administration, as well as two companies that make vote-counting systems, Election Systems & Software and Dominion Voting Systems.

Attorneys for Nebraska-based Election Systems & Software told Gableman in January the organization would not comply with the subpoena, which they called a "quintessential fishing expedition."

In mid-February, Gableman withdrew his subpoena seeking emails and financial documents from immigration rights group Voces de la Frontera Action.

He also called for several officials, including Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Wisconsin Elections Commission Chair Ann Jacobs, to be jailed for refusing to sit for the behind-closed-doors interviews for which they have been subpoenaed.

In December, Gableman demanded that Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway be jailed. He later rescinded the demand.

There are also three pending lawsuits related to liberal watchdog group American Oversight's public records requests to Vos and Gableman for documents related to the election review. Vos last week asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take up one of the cases.

Gableman made a baseless claim at a pro-Donald Trump rally in 2020 that the election in Wisconsin had been stolen by bureaucrats, and he has met with and hired people for his investigation who formerly worked for Trump and espoused conspiracy theories about the election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.