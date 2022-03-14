Gableman to rehash his review at event featuring clerk indicted for election tampering

Michael Gableman is set to address the legally impossible task of decertifying Wisconsin’s 2020 election as a featured speaker at two "election data" events in Utah, his office confirmed Monday.

One of those events — a March 25 event in South Jordan — will feature a woman indicted last week for election tampering after the 2020 election, according to the event listing.

Gableman, who recently released the second interim report of his election review, is set to explain “the decertification report,” according to an event listing shared on Facebook. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos spokesperson Angela Joyce said on Friday that Gableman would be responsible for his own expenses.

Gableman staffer Zakory Niemierowicz confirmed on Monday that Gableman will be attending the event after being invited to speak. Niemierowicz said the former Supreme Court justice will address the entire report, not just the aspect addressing decertification.

Gableman, who was hired by Vos last year to review the election at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers, is set to speak March 26 in St. George, Utah as well. The event listing misidentifies Gableman as a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice; he has not been on the court for several years.

Tina Peters, whom a grand jury indicted last week over election tampering after the 2020 election, is scheduled to tell “her incredible story of exposing Dominion fraud” at the March 25 event.

That’s a reference to Dominion Voting Systems — a company consistently targeted by election deniers, including Gableman, in one of his many subpoenas despite no evidence showing the company was complicit in widespread fraud, or that any widespread fraud happened at all. Dominion currently has several outstanding lawsuits against Fox News and prominent election deniers for allegedly spreading false claims that the company was involved in voter fraud.

A county clerk in Colorado, Peters' felony and misdemeanor counts include criminal impersonation, identity theft, first-degree official misconduct and failing to comply with the secretary of state. She is currently running to be secretary of state in Colorado.

Reached for comment, event organizer Sophie Anderson said, “I have no interest in contributing to a smear campaign." She added that Gableman is a hero.

Anderson then requested questions in writing but did not immediately respond to them.

Gableman, who previously traveled to Arizona to observe that state's widely criticized recount and to South Dakota for a symposium led by MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell, has had no shortage of election deniers on his GOP-ordered review of Wisconsin's 2020 election.

Documents revealed last year that Gableman had hired Andrew Kloster, a former member of the Trump administration, and Ron Heuer, the president of the Wisconsin Voter Alliance, which last year filed a lawsuit asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to toss Wisconsin's presidential election results and replace the will of voters with electors appointed by the state's Republican-controlled Legislature.

Records ordered to be released last week by a Dane County judge show Gableman has also had regular communications with Erick Kaardal, an attorney for the conservative Thomas More Society, and Harry Wait, president of the conservative group Honest Open Transparent Government.

Kaardal is actively challenging the use of private election grants provided to the state's five largest cities to help administer the 2020 election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subpoenas

Last week Gableman's office provided copies of 86 subpoenas to Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, who requested the documents earlier this month.

Niemierowicz wrote in an email to Spreitzer the list included in-state subpoenas that were served along with the out of state subpoenas that were signed" by Vos. Vos' name was misspelled twice in the email.

Several of the subpoenas were issued to local and state election officials, the mayors in the state's five largest cities and two companies that make vote-counting systems, Election Systems & Software and Dominion Voting Systems. Many of the subpoenaed parties have outright rejected Gableman's request for in-person meetings or documents, while the former state Supreme Court justice has also withdrawn some requests, including one filed with immigrant rights group Voces de la Frontera Action.

Other subpoenas for out-of-state entities were never actually issued and further underscore the broad and unusual scope of Gableman's review. Drafted subpoenas that were never served include those for organizations Gableman has long criticized as part of his review — the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) and the National Vote at Home Institute, including the group's consultant Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein.

CTCL, a group largely funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to help administer the 2020 election, provided millions in private election grants to cities across the state — funds that Republicans, including Gableman, have targeted as unfairly increasing turnout in the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine.

Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin's 72 counties, including many solidly won by Trump. Nor did CTCL turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them.

Other subpoenas drafted by Gableman targeted two Hyatt Regency hotel employees and an engineering director for AirBnb.

Spreitzer, who sits on the Assembly elections committee, described the list of subpoenas as "a real fishing expedition."

"It’s clear to me that there’s no actual organized plan here, that they don’t know what they’re looking for and at this point it seems like the litigation around some of these subpoenas is being used as an excuse for the new contract that Speaker Vos signed that will continue to waste more taxpayer dollars over the coming months," Spreitzer said last week.

Vos recently signed a new contract extending Gableman's probe through April 30. Gableman’s effort was originally planned to be completed last fall but failed to meet several deadlines.

The new contract maintains Gableman’s existing budget, but does allow for the possibility of added funds to cover the costs of multiple lawsuits related to the probe. The contract also stipulates that Gableman consult with Vos after the lawsuits are concluded to determine if the review should end or if additional investigation is warranted.

