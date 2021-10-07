Gableman reverses course on subpoenas, interviews for election investigation

The head of a Republican investigation into Wisconsin's 2020 election has backed off an initial request for subpoenas and interviews with mayors and city clerks in five cities, Madison's city attorney said Thursday.

Over the last week, retired state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to lead the investigation, requested a swath of election-related documents from city officials in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine and Kenosha — representing hundreds of thousands of documents. Investigators also demanded interviews with the mayors and city clerks in those cities later this month.

However, Madison city attorney Michael Haas said he was notified Thursday by officials with the investigation that the subpoenas and interview requests have been canceled and the request now only pertains to records the city already has produced in response to public records requests. Haas said the same information was conveyed to officials in all five cities.

"Of course all of this could have been provided without a subpoena in the first place," Haas said. "We do appreciate that they have recognized that the initial request would have been impossible to fulfill by (October) 15th.”