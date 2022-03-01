Gableman: Legislature 'ought to take a serious look' at decertifying 2020 election

The former state Supreme Court justice leading the GOP-ordered review into the 2020 election on Tuesday said the state Legislature "ought to take a serious look" at decertifying the state's presidential election.

Gableman's comments came in an Assembly elections committee meeting, in which he released a new 136-page "interim report" from his ongoing review. The report reiterates several GOP criticisms of the state's presidential election, including that millions of dollars of private grants allocated to cities to administer the election amid the COVID-19 pandemic constituted bribery — a claim that has been tossed out by courts.

The report notes that its purpose is not to challenge the state's presidential certification process, but an appendix does "sketch how that might be done." Republican lawmakers and legislative attorneys have repeatedly said overturning the election would be illegal and impossible.

"It is clear that the Wisconsin Legislature could lawfully take steps to decertify electors in any Presidential election, for example in light of violations of state election law that did or likely could have affected the outcome of the election," according to the report.

Gableman also indicated that his review, for which Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has allocated $676,000 in taxpayer money, is far from complete. The review was originally planned to be completed last fall but failed to meet several deadlines, which Republican leaders attributed to ongoing court battles.

"This is an important topic and there is a lot left to do and I will be back," Gableman said.

Gableman's eight-month review of the 2020 election has been plagued by legal challenges against multiple subpoenas issued by the former state Supreme Court justice.

The conservative Thomas More Society plans to release on Tuesday its own private review of the 2020 election.

The separate review was conducted on behalf of the Wisconsin Voter Alliance, one of a handful of groups that unsuccessfully sued to overturn the results of the state’s 2020 presidential election. The organization shares office space in Brookfield with Gableman, according to lease documents, and the group’s president Ron Heuer is a member of Gableman’s team.

The organization claims to identify “multiple violations of election law by the state officials,” and the report’s findings are corroborated by Gableman’s review, according to a statement.

The status of Gableman's ongoing court battles, along with his outstanding subpoenas and demands that several mayors in cities that received private election grants and Wisconsin Elections Commission Chair Ann Jacobs sit for behind-closed-doors interviews or face jail time, remains unclear following the release of Tuesday's report.

Much of Gableman's review has focused on election grants provided to Wisconsin cities by Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), which is funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, to administer the 2020 election. Republicans, including Gableman, have targeted CTCL funds as unfairly increasing turnout in the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine.

Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin's 72 counties, including many in areas solidly won by Trump. Nor did CTCL turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election but made several recommendations for improvements.

The Audit Bureau's report provided the basis for a slew of election-related bills passed earlier this year by the GOP-led Legislature, including measures to give the Legislature more control over guidance issued by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, limit who could claim "indefinitely confined" status and allow lawmakers to cut funding for the state elections commission when it's deemed not to have complied with state election laws.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is expected to veto most, if not all, of the bills.

Vos has said Gableman's report could lead to additional bills, but the Assembly held it's final session of the year last week so it's unlikely those will be discussed before the 2022 midterms.

Gableman made a baseless claim at a pro-Trump rally in 2020 that the election in Wisconsin had been stolen by bureaucrats, and he has met with and hired people for his review who formerly worked for Trump and espoused conspiracy theories about the election.

This story will be updated.

