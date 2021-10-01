Gableman issues apparent first subpoenas in Wisconsin election review

Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was tapped by Republican lawmakers to lead a review of Wisconsin’s 2020 election, issued this week what appear to be the first subpoenas in the tax dollar-funded probe.
One of the subpoenas was issued to Green Bay Clerk Celestine Jeffreys, WisPolitics reported Friday, and directs her to appear in Brookfield later this month with a score of documents related to the election.
Jeffreys told WisPolitics that many of the documents requested in the subpoena are already available on the city’s website.
A second was issued to Milwaukee Election Commission executive director Claire Woodall-Vogg, and also asks for documents related to Green Bay’s election.
Both Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell and City of Madison Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl told the Cap Times that they, so far, have not received subpoenas requesting materials related to the 2020 elections.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, confirmed Friday that he had signed the subpoenas.
"Ensuring the 2020 election was conducted fairly and legally is critically important to maintaining faith in our election system," Vos said in a statement. "Justice Gableman is dedicated to finding the truth and has determined subpoenas are necessary to move forward in his investigation. Assembly Republicans will continue to work with Justice Gableman to ensure confidence is fully restored in our elections."
The review in its entirety, as well as the subpoenas, have been decried by Democratic lawmakers.
“By issuing these subpoenas, it is now clear that Speaker Vos is using every power available to him to placate far-right extremists,” said Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, the ranking member on the Assembly committee overseeing the review.
Last month Republicans in the Legislature approved $680,000 in taxpayer dollars to fund the review. GOP lawmakers and Gableman have also continued to push the message that the review is not driven by “political priorities,” although the probe has no support from Democrats.
After serving on the Wisconsin Supreme Court from 2008 and 2018, Gableman was selected by Vos to lead the investigation in June.
While awaiting approval of funds for the investigation, the former justice traveled to observe the election review in Arizona and attended a symposium hosted by MyPillow CEO and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell.
The election review in Arizona, which showed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by a wider margin than initially believed, was declared to be partisan and amateurish by UW-Madison professor Barry Burden, an expert on election administration.
Last month, Burden called the review in Wisconsin a “three-ring circus.”
“My concerns about the reviews that are underway in Wisconsin is that they are likely to do the opposite of what the advocates say will happen,” Burden said. “They are decreasing confidence in the election system rather than increasing it regardless of what they find.”
