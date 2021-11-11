Gableman investigation expanding to include nursing home allegations made by Racine County sheriff

A Republican 2020 election investigation will now examine allegations from the Racine County sheriff that the Wisconsin Elections Commission failed to follow the law by directing clerks that they did not need to send poll workers into nursing homes to assist with absentee voting after many were turned away amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the lead investigator told lawmakers Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Republican leaders in the state Senate subpoenaed the city of Madison seeking absentee ballot certificates returned in the 2020 election — documents the city refused to hand over to a nonpartisan election audit conducted earlier this year. The subpoena is part of another investigation into the election, specifically related to the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau’s October report.
Also Wednesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, told a reporter nearly two weeks ago that the Republican-controlled Legislature should bypass the governor and Elections Commission and oversee state elections. Johnson met Wednesday in the state Capitol with Republican lawmakers, but it was unclear what was discussed.
“There’s no mention of the governor in the Constitution” when it comes to running elections, Johnson told the newspaper. “It says state legislatures, and so if I were running the joint — and I’m not — I would come out and I would just say, ‘We’re reclaiming our authority. Don’t listen to WEC anymore. Their guidances are null and void.’”
Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was hired this summer by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to conduct the GOP-ordered probe, provided few other details about his investigation during an informational hearing Wednesday.
“There are going to be times where information should not be shared in real time,” he said when asked if he will commit to holding interviews and meetings related to the investigation in a public setting.
Gableman also sidestepped Democratic committee members’ questions regarding who is working with him on the investigation.
“I’m not prepared to give you those names at this time,” Gableman said.
Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, said she was “very disappointed” that Gableman was not willing to share the names of those working on the investigation, which has been allocated $676,000 in taxpayer funds.
“I think you owe it to the people of Wisconsin so they know where their taxpayer dollars are going. … To do anything less than that is simply a disgrace,” Emerson said.
Accompanying Gableman on Wednesday was attorney Clint Lancaster, who had not previously been known to be a member of Gableman’s investigation. Lancaster has a law firm in Arkansas and “has litigated over 2,000 cases and received numerous awards and recognition as a result of his direct, straightforward, and no-nonsense litigation tactics and courtroom skills,” according to his website.
Gableman’s investigation largely focuses on how the 2020 election was carried out, with a specific focus on grants the Center for Tech and Civic Life provided to the state’s five largest cities. Gableman said Wednesday his investigation also will look into electronic voting machines and the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s guidance and handling of the 2020 election.
It’s unclear how the addition of allegations made in Racine will affect the investigation’s overall time frame or cost. Racine County Lt. Michael Luell, who led an investigation into Mount Pleasant’s Ridgewood Care Center with Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, also spoke before the committee Wednesday.
Schmaling, a Republican, has called for five members of the state Elections Commission — two Republican and three Democratic appointees — to be charged with crimes for waiving the requirement that special voting deputies be sent to nursing homes during the pandemic last year. The Elections Commission has said the sheriff’s claims are misplaced, that no crimes were committed and the policy was discussed and voted on in public meetings.
The commission voted last year not to send the workers to nursing homes after it became clear they would not be allowed in many of the facilities to help voters cast their ballots due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The first vote was 6-0 and two subsequent votes were 5-1.
Despite the sheriff’s allegations that as many as eight Ridgewood residents cast ballots in the 2020 election even though their families believed they did not have the capacity to vote, state law does not bar those with cognitive delays or disabilities from voting unless they have been deemed incompetent by a court and had their voting rights removed. Luell said on Wednesday one of those eight Ridgewood residents had been determined to be incompetent to vote.
Over the course of the past several months, Gableman has issued — and later retracted — subpoenas seeking a wide swath of election-related documents from the state’s five largest cities. He also requested private interviews with mayors and elections clerks in the cities, as well as with the head of the state Elections Commission. Gableman later canceled those interviews but said he was reserving the right to make such a request in the future.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has dismissed Gableman’s probe as a “fake investigation” and is seeking a restraining order barring Gableman from seeking interviews outside of a public legislative meeting. A hearing on Kaul’s lawsuit is scheduled for Dec. 23.
Gableman has said he’s not trying to overturn the election results, even though he told Trump supporters last November, without evidence, that he thought the election had been stolen.
A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Four voters out of roughly 3 million who cast ballots have been charged with fraud.
While Gableman’s investigation was originally planned to be finished by the end of October, Vos said last month it may now be completed before the end of the year. Gableman did not answer reporters’ questions Wednesday as to when the probe might be finished.
Madison subpoenaed
The subpoena issued Wednesday by Senate Republicans is the latest step in a new investigation into last year’s election being launched by the Senate’s GOP-led Committee on Elections, Election Process Reform and Ethics. It requests from Madison all physical absentee ballot certificates returned in the November election, as well as the results of tests conducted by the Madison City Clerk’s office on electronic voting equipment. Senate GOP leaders authorized the investigation in late October.
That investigation focuses on the Audit Bureau’s October report, which did not find any evidence of widespread fraud or abuse in the state’s 2020 election, but did make 48 recommendations to the Legislature and commission for improvements to how elections are run.
The Audit Bureau’s report noted that officials in Madison did not allow auditors to physically handle ballots, citing ballot-security guidance from the U.S. Department of Justice.
“It’s unfortunate and concerning that a few people running elections think they are more important than the electorate,” Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, who signed the subpoena, said in a statement. “I sign this with the full effect of the law behind it. We are not playing games, and there will be consequences if they don’t comply.”
Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl told the Audit Bureau in late August that she would provide copies of ballots, absentee ballot envelopes and other election-related documents but would not supply the original documents.
Speaking before the Joint Legislative Audit Committee on Tuesday, state auditor Joe Chrisman said physically handling the ballots was crucial to the auditing process. Chrisman said he would review those documents if made available.
“At a bare minimum, all local, county and state government officials should respect the legal authority and integrity of the LAB,” Senate Elections Committee chair Kathy Bernier said in a statement. “All did, with the exception of Madison. That decision cannot and will not stand.”
The subpoena notes that Audit Bureau staff will physically handle the requested records in the presence of Madison officials no later than Nov. 24.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement the Audit Bureau is welcome to examine copies of election documents, but reiterated that the city stands by its position that federal and state laws require clerks to maintain control over election records.
“We do not intend to violate the law simply because Senator Kapenga demands that we do so,” Rhodes-Conway said.