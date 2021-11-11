Gableman investigation expanding to include nursing home allegations made by Racine County sheriff

Despite the sheriff’s allegations that as many as eight Ridgewood residents cast ballots in the 2020 election even though their families believed they did not have the capacity to vote, state law does not bar those with cognitive delays or disabilities from voting unless they have been deemed incompetent by a court and had their voting rights removed. Luell said on Wednesday one of those eight Ridgewood residents had been determined to be incompetent to vote.

Over the course of the past several months, Gableman has issued — and later retracted — subpoenas seeking a wide swath of election-related documents from the state’s five largest cities. He also requested private interviews with mayors and elections clerks in the cities, as well as with the head of the state Elections Commission. Gableman later canceled those interviews but said he was reserving the right to make such a request in the future.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has dismissed Gableman’s probe as a “fake investigation” and is seeking a restraining order barring Gableman from seeking interviews outside of a public legislative meeting. A hearing on Kaul’s lawsuit is scheduled for Dec. 23.

Gableman has said he’s not trying to overturn the election results, even though he told Trump supporters last November, without evidence, that he thought the election had been stolen.