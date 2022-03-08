Gableman attorney says new contract reached for ongoing review of 2020 election

The attorney for Michael Gableman said Tuesday the former state Supreme Court justice has reached a new agreement with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for his ongoing review of the 2020 election.

Providing oral arguments before a Dane County Circuit Court judge, Gableman's attorney James Bopp said an amended contract was signed earlier in the morning and would be filed with the court by the end of the day. Gableman, who was hired by Vos, R-Rochester, last summer at a cost of $676,000 in taxpayer funds, had been operating under a previous contract that expired at the end of last year. Gableman said last week he believed he was continuing to operate under a "legally enforceable contract," but added negotiations on an extension were ongoing.

"It should be executed by the end of the day," Bopp said. "As we sit here today, our view is we have a contract.”

Vos' office did not immediately respond to a request for a copy of the agreement Tuesday and Bopp did not provide specifics on the new contract.

Gableman's ongoing review has drawn bipartisan criticism with a growing number of lawmakers, including a handful of Republicans, calling for the probe to be shut down.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. A review by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau found no evidence of widespread fraud and multiple court rulings have also found no evidence of irregularities.

Gableman last week presented to the Assembly committee on elections is second interim report from his review. He also suggested the Legislature decertify the results of the 2020 election, which experts and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have described as a legal and constitutional impossibility — and something Vos has staunchly opposed, despite growing pressure from far-right conservatives.

Gableman also called for the "elimination and dismantling" of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, based largely on guidance the agency provided in 2020 to not send poll workers to nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Vos also has opposed dismantling the agency he was a key player in creating less than seven years ago.

Bopp's comments were made at a hearing on a case brought by liberal watchdog group American Oversight regarding public records requests made last year for documents related to the ongoing review.

Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington ruled in the case last week that Vos and Gableman "arbitrarily and capriciously" denied or delayed access to the records and ordered those documents to be released, though he put that order on hold until after Tuesday's hearing.

Remington ruled that Gableman had no basis for withholding the public records, which the former state Supreme Court justice requested to keep secret as they pertained to "strategic information to our investigation," according to court documents.

Bopp argued on Tuesday that releasing those documents "can reveal the direction and focus of the investigation."

Remington also ordered the Vos, Gableman and the Assembly to each pay $1,000 in damages to American Oversight and cover the group's legal fees, with those penalties on hold pending the hearing. Those fees could very well fall on taxpayers and Remington's ruling is likely to be appealed.

The case is one of three lawsuits filed by American Oversight against Gableman, Vos, his attorney Steve Fawcett and Assembly Chief Clerk Ted Blazel.

The records, which have also been requested by several news outlets including the Wisconsin State Journal, pertain to Gableman's ongoing review of the 2020 election, which focuses on a number of things including election administration, guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission and private election grants provided to cities to administer the presidential election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These are the public's records," American Oversight attorney Christa Westerberg said. "The public is paying for them and the public is paying for this investigation.”

This story will be updated.

