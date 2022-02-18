Gableman asks court again to jail mayors if they don't comply with newest petition

After stating last month he's not trying to jail mayors, the Republican-appointed investigator tasked with reviewing Wisconsin's 2020 election filed another petition Friday that would do just that to the mayors of Madison and Green Bay — and now a list of city and election staff — if they don't comply with a lengthy list of demands.
Conservative former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman on Friday filed yet another petition in Waukesha County Circuit Court against the two mayors, this time adding Racine Mayor Cory Mason, the city clerks from Madison and Green Bay, staff from the Wisconsin Elections Commission and city of Milwaukee employees.
The petition seeks emails, voting machine information and other election-related documents. If the city staff, election workers and mayors fail to provide the documents and attend depositions, Gableman is again asking the courts to "order the respondents to be incarcerated until such time as they comply."
People are also reading…
The petition is largely the same as the one filed in December against Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. The primary difference is the additional respondents.
In a January memo, the attorney representing Gableman told the court that his intent was to force the mayors to testify, not jail them.
But Rhodes-Conway doesn't see it that way. She said Friday night that Gableman's "'investigation' has once again gone off the rails."
"After saying he wanted to arrest me, then saying he didn't, Gableman once again is asking the courts to arrest me and eight other public officials," Rhodes-Conway said. "It's an awfully bold move for someone we don't even know is authorized to conduct an investigation."
The others listed in the latest petition include Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl, Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys, Wisconsin Elections Commission chair Ann Jacobs, Wisconsin Elections Commission employee Sarah Linske, state Division of Enterprise Technology director Trina Zanow, and city of Milwaukee employees Hannah Bubacz and David Henke.
It's unclear what prompted the latest petition, but the document states that Linske, Zanow, Henke, Bubacz and Jacobs failed to appear at recent depositions to testify.
"At least in our case, and I believe the other municipalities, we were told that nobody needed to show up for the deposition," Madison City Attorney Michael Haas said.
The petition also states that the Wisconsin Elections Commission failed to provide the documents required in a subpoena.
Gableman issued subpoenas in October seeking election records from the state’s five largest cities and demanding their mayors submit to questioning, even though mayors don’t play any role in conducting elections.
He later backed off those subpoenas, but in early December filed petitions in Waukesha County asking that the county sheriff force Rhodes-Conway and Genrich to answer his questions under the October subpoenas. Those petitions, called writs of attachment, can lead to jail for people who are found in contempt for not complying with a subpoena.
Among the demands in the petition are lists of people who were "deactivated" as a voter, a list of serial numbers of computers or other electronic devices used in the election, and any emails concerning the election from nearly 50 different people and organizations.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has allocated $676,000 in taxpayer money for the Gableman-led, one-party review of the election, which is focused on some of the procedures voters and clerks relied on in casting and processing ballots. Vos has said the review could cost more, and he has not said when it might be finished or what additional expenses might accrue.
A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Similarly, reviews of the election by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty found no evidence of widespread fraud, but did lead to recommendations on how elections can be improved.
An analysis by The Associated Press found only 31 potential cases of voter fraud in Wisconsin’s 2020 election, which represents less than 0.15% of Biden’s margin of victory. In 26 of the 31 cases, prosecutors declined to bring charges after conducting a review.
The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)
The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.
While some voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.
Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.
The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.
The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.
YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it believes to be election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.
The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.
Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.
Thousands of ballot certifications examined from Madison are a window onto how elections officials handled a pandemic and a divided and unhelpful state government.
"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.
The Associated Press reviewed every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvan…