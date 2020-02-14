Future of Mendota Mental Health expansion uncertain, awaits final approval from lawmakers

Local officials are also concerned. Dane County Juvenile Court Administrator John Bauman said without the committee moving forward on the Mendota expansion, there could be youth placed in the county's facility down the line with "significant mental health issues that have no place to go."

Under the expansion plan, he said Wednesday there "should be capacity to meet the mental health needs of kids and not have them just linger in a correctional facility that isn’t specifically designed for that purpose."

"There’s really going to be a need to expand the capacity sooner or later and that really should run about the same time as all of this," he added, referring to the timing of the county-run facilities.

The Mendota project would allow the center to more than quadruple in size (from 24,600 square feet to around 102,500) through two additions to the existing structure, according to a description of the project submitted to the city in August.

