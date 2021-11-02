Future of $23M for Dane County Jail project in doubt as some call funds 'premature'

"Based on the comments from supervisors and questions from last week's finance committee, there was not the support for this amendment out of finance," Eicher said.

Eicher said it doesn't make sense to put more money toward something when "we don't even know" how much it's going to cost. Although the jail project is likely $22 million over budget, that's just an estimate based on design documents that are only 65% complete.

If the county decides it wants to put more money toward the jail, Eicher said that vote should come after the design process is further along.

"We don’t have the full information to move forward appropriately," Eicher said.

Sup. Tim Rockwell, 19th District, the author of the budget amendment, said he plans to bring his amendment before the full County Board next week for consideration, but it's unclear whether that will be successful.

"The original plan is still the best plan for this project," Rockwell said. "This is a liability issue, and this is a human dignity issue."

Rockwell said the JFA's scaled-back plan for the jail would reduce the number of medical and mental health beds.