Future of $23M for Dane County Jail project in doubt as some call funds 'premature'

The future of a proposal that would put another $23 million in borrowing toward the Dane County Jail project is in doubt because of concerns that it's too soon to dole out more cash for the redevelopment.
The county has already allocated $148 million for the new jail, but rising construction prices have put its projected cost millions of dollars over budget. A proposed $23 million capital budget amendment aims to close that gap, but faces opposition from Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and some county board members, so the additional funding is likely on the chopping block.
"The County Executive thinks it's premature to add millions more to the (jail) project, especially in light of recent recommendations that further reforms and efficiencies are feasible," Parisi's spokesperson Ariana Vruwink said Tuesday.
Parisi had paused design work on the jail project over the summer because of cost concerns, but he has now asked the developer, Mead & Hunt to resume its work, Vruwink said.
Under current plans, the major Downtown redevelopment would result in the closing of two of the county’s jail facilities — the 1950s-era jail in the City-County Building and the aging Ferris Huber Center — with a new seven-story tower set to be erected behind the county’s third jail facility in the Public Safety Building.
Last week, the JFA Institute, an independent criminal justice research group, recommended a plan to cut costs by scrapping renovations to the Public Safety Building and removing one floor from the tower, which would reduce the total number of jail beds from 922 to 842. Under the modified plan, the estimated cost of the project would be $138 million.
Parisi did not directly answer a question about whether he supports JFA's recommendation, but Vruwink said Parisi wants county leaders to "pursue reforms suggested by JFA." Those reforms, aimed at reducing the jail population, include putting more work release inmates on electronic monitoring, moving young inmates to the Juvenile Detention Center, reducing the number of federal inmates, creating a panel to review bail for those in jail more than 120 days, implementing weekend court and funding a crisis center for those facing behavioral health emergencies.
Even without Parisi's concerns, the $23 million capital budget amendment would face a tough road ahead.
The amendment was not put on the agenda for the county's upcoming finance committee meeting Wednesday — a bad sign for those who want the measure approved. It's not dead yet, but most successful budget amendments get a stamp of approval from that committee.
A finance committee member could introduce the amendment for a vote even though it's not on the agenda. But Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher and Personnel & Finance Committee Chair Patrick Miles both said they don't think there will be an appetite for that. Miles said that's part of why he didn't put it on the agenda.
"Based on the comments from supervisors and questions from last week's finance committee, there was not the support for this amendment out of finance," Eicher said.
Eicher said it doesn't make sense to put more money toward something when "we don't even know" how much it's going to cost. Although the jail project is likely $22 million over budget, that's just an estimate based on design documents that are only 65% complete.
If the county decides it wants to put more money toward the jail, Eicher said that vote should come after the design process is further along.
"We don’t have the full information to move forward appropriately," Eicher said.
Sup. Tim Rockwell, 19th District, the author of the budget amendment, said he plans to bring his amendment before the full County Board next week for consideration, but it's unclear whether that will be successful.
"The original plan is still the best plan for this project," Rockwell said. "This is a liability issue, and this is a human dignity issue."
Rockwell said the JFA's scaled-back plan for the jail would reduce the number of medical and mental health beds.
Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said he also supports the original plans, but declined to say what he thinks of JFA's recommendation. He said it's important for the project move forward so the county can stop holding people in the "inhumane" and "embarrassing" City-County Building jail.
"I do not support any delays in the jail consolidation project," Barrett said. "Every day that we sit without moving with due haste we are prolonging the inhumane and borderline unconstitutional conditions for those that are in our care."