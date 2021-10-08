Future Madison voting districts take shape

Madison’s redistricting committee recommended Thursday a map of new voting district boundaries to reflect population growth over the last decade.
The 7-member committee was unanimous in its decision, reaffirming members’ previous preference for what is called Concept 7a. This option minimizes neighborhood splits between alder districts and keeps University of Wisconsin-Madison residence halls and the Tenney-Lapham neighborhood in one district.
Under this option, the Beltline crosses District 19 and the Arbor Hills and Leopold neighborhoods located in different alder districts.
All versions of the maps altered current alder district lines. The recommended map would create 10 districts with a population of at least 30% people of color. Two districts would have 40% and one, District 14, would have 60%.
Justice Castañeda, chair of the committee and the executive director of Common Wealth Development, said that would be “unprecedented.”
He said the recommended option reflects “the amount of work we put into the community to lift up the voices of our communities of color.” With Concept 7c, another option discussed Thursday, “the representation of folks of color is diminished.”
According to criteria the committee considered, districts should have equal population, enhance participation of communities of color and communities that primarily use a language other than English, and be compact and contiguous.
The new boundaries also keep in mind maintaining communities of interest, which include neighborhoods in neighborhood associations, elementary school attendance areas, college students, housing tenure and transience (owner/renter) and income distribution.
Ald. Sheri Carter, District 14, pushed forward Concept 7c, the alternative map discussed by the committee Thursday. She said the impetus for this option was to join together areas in the Wingra Lake watershed. This option would have kept Arbor Hills within District 14 and split neighborhoods in south Madison.
The committee did not consider where current alders live in their discussion of redistricting.
“I can guarantee folks that I don’t know where any of the council members live, and so when looking at these maps that are proposed and that we are talking about that, none of us are supposed to be considering that,” Ald. Arvina Martin, District 11, said.
Under the recommended Concept 7a map, five current alders — Carter, Barbara Harrington-McKinney, District 1; Patrick Heck, District 2; Brian Benford, District 6; and Christian Albouras, District 20 — would be in a different district than the one they currently represent when the boundaries take effect.
For the April 2023 alder elections, all incumbent alders and candidates will need to live in the district they seek to represent.
Benford said in a blog post that being drawn out of his seat does not bother him as it might other elected officials. He would be living in District 15 under the recommended map.
“We should think of the process of redrawing maps as what's best for the city and underrepresented people, not our electability,” Benford wrote in the post. “I honestly feel that it is incumbent upon me to seek the next generation of leaders and to support their development; and to step aside so that others may serve.”
Madison’s growth
Committee members also had to consider future growth in the city to make sure that it will not be concentrated in one district.
Over the last decade, U.S. Census Bureau data shows that Madison grew by 16% — one of the fastest-growing large cities in the state — adding 36,631 residents for a new 2020 population of 269,840.
That growth doesn’t happen uniformly and can make dividing up districts with substantially similar numbers of residents difficult. In the 2020 map drawing process, Madison aldermanic districts should include between 13,052 and 14,426 people.
City planner Ben Zellers said in a previous interview that Madison saw growth on the far west side in Districts 1 and 9, in downtown Districts 2, 4 and 8 and on the far east side in Districts 3 and 17.
“All of those districts have to get smaller, geographically speaking,” Zellers said. “They have to lose population to even things out.”
This means that the districts between them must grow to absorb the population. Madison’s unique isthmus geography compounds the challenges. Because the city doesn’t connect around the north side to the south side, the “evening out” in population has to occur throughout the isthmus.
“Because Districts 2, 4 and 8 all grew in population, the boundaries need to shrink,” Zellers said. “They’re all adjacent to each other. That makes for challenging decision making in those areas.”
Recommended changes
Under the recommended concept, the District 15 neighborhoods of Hiestand Park, Burke Heights and Ridgewood would become part of District 3, and Hawthorne, Carpenter-Ridgeway and Truax would become part of District 12. Parts of Glendale, Worthington Park and most of the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara neighborhoods would move to District 15.
The Tenney-Lapham neighborhood would stay together but move from District 2 to District 6. The Sherman Terrace area and apartments along Fordem Avenue would move to District 12.
University of Wisconsin-Madison dorms would remain in District 8 — another concept split this district up, causing concern from the current student-area alder, Juliana Bennett — and student-focused areas in the Langdon Street area and parts of the lower end of State Street would move to District 2.
On Thursday, some residents of District 20 expressed concerns about the way the new District 10 would include the Meadowood, Orchard Ridge, Nakoma, Allied Drive and Arbor Hills neighborhoods. Lisa Veldran, who previously worked in the City Council office and lives in District 20, said this area would be a “heavy lift” for any alder.
“Having all of those neighborhoods together in one is, in my opinion, crazy and cruel to the person who would be elected to that district,” Veldran said.
Madison residents can find more information on the city’s website about the recommended map and use an interactive tool to determine if their voting district may change.
