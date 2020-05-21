Full reopening of Dane County businesses, activities up in the air under new plan

UW-Madison spokesperson John Lucas said officials are planning “to consult and cooperate with the city and county as we contemplate any reopening,” adding that for Badgers football, in particular, the institution is waiting on a plan from the Big Ten conference that would be assessed and shared “with city and county leaders before making any decisions.”

Madison Assistant City Attorney Marci Paulsen, though, wrote in an email that there isn’t “a clear-cut legal answer as to when local regulations apply, so we are researching the issue.”

She also declined to comment on the possibility of contradictory county and UW-Madison guidelines, saying she couldn't weigh in "on hypotheticals but we look forward to working with our partners on campus in developing plans that will address the pandemic and the concerns of the community."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the Wisconsin Department of Administration didn’t say whether the local orders apply to the Capitol building and state office spaces located in the county.