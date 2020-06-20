Fueling a protest: While Madson youth march, others offer support, supplies, food

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As groups of young activists have been organizing protests and demonstrations against police brutality almost nightly since the end of May, other community members are surrounding them with support, supplies and lots of food.

After attending the first protest in Madison May 30 stemming from the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Jazzman Brown decided she needed to do more to support the local activism.

“I came out here the first day, Saturday, and we came out here because I really wanted to show my daughter what we’re fighting for and how when people come together, they can make a difference,” Brown said. “I felt like being here wasn’t enough, and there was something else we could do.”

Brown began by ordering 14 pizzas for the protesting youth and after an initial call on Facebook, she soon had 48 pizzas and nearly $900 in donations. Since her work began, Brown has created a Facebook group called Feeding the Youth, which she uses to organize daily donations of food, drinks and snacks for those demonstrating.