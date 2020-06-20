Fueling a protest: While Madison youth march, others offer support, supplies, food

As groups of young activists have been organizing protests and demonstrations against police brutality almost nightly since the end of May, other community members are surrounding them with support, supplies and lots of food.
After attending the first protest in Madison May 30 stemming from the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Jazzman Brown decided she needed to do more to support the local activism.
“I came out here the first day, Saturday, and we came out here because I really wanted to show my daughter what we’re fighting for and how when people come together, they can make a difference,” Brown said. “I felt like being here wasn’t enough, and there was something else we could do.”
Brown began by ordering 14 pizzas for the protesting youth and after an initial call on Facebook, she soon had 48 pizzas and nearly $900 in donations. Since her work began, Brown has created a Facebook group called Feeding the Youth, which she uses to organize daily donations of food, drinks and snacks for those demonstrating.
On June 8, when youth from Freedom Inc. were painting "Defund Police" on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Brown assembled an estimated 150 burgers, 75 hot dogs and veggie burgers to grill. She and other volunteers also orgnized food and supplies for Friday’s Juneteenth event.
Brown estimates she has fed between 3,000 and 5,000 people.
“I originally planned on feeding people for just one night. I got a lot more than I bargained for,” Brown said. “Now I feel like as long as the donations are coming in, we’re going to keep feeding.”
Others, like Johanna Heineman-Pieper, are volunteering to fill other needs. Heineman-Pieper, who works in Madison as an electrician, volunteered her car to block off the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Wilson Street during the street painting demonstration.
“I’m just here to do whatever I can for the youth,” Heineman-Pieper said. “This is all completely youth organized, and it’s unbelievable. It’s so cool.”
Though protests in Madison have been peaceful for weeks now, a group of people broke the windows of State Street businesses, vandalized storefronts, looted and fought on May 30 and 31. In response, Madison Police Department officers used chemical agents and less lethal sponge rounds to disperse crowds.
Andi Janeway didn’t hesitate to provide aid, supplies and medical attention to those who needed it during the protests.
“I basically just went to help people and lend my voice and my body and my limited skills,” Janeway said.
Janeway came to the protests prepared with swim goggles, extra water, a backpack, jacket, medical supplies and a plan in case of arrest. Janeway soon partnered with peers to form a larger medic team.
“There was no hesitation for me personally just because I’m not the type of person to stop and ask myself what helping other people will do for me,” Janeway said. “If I have the means to help other people, I’m going to.”
Erin McConnell is a Madison resident who also wanted to donate food and put her ability to access the grocery store by car and deliver to the demonstrations to work. Like others who have stepped up, McConnell felt a call to action beyond expressing support for the protesters online.
“We couldn’t not do anything,” McConnell said. “It seemed like just posting on Facebook and interacting just wasn’t enough.”
