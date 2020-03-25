Frustration over refusal to delay election spurs lawsuit

City Clerk Amy White said in the statement that 20 poll workers have informed her that they won't help on Election Day and one of the city's five polling places doesn't have the minimum number of workers the state requires. Simpson said River Falls officials also are worried about a lack of disinfectant and personal protective equipment they need to conduct in-person voting safely.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett sent Evers a letter Monday telling him that city has had to close its three early in-person voting sites because of a lack of workers. He said in-person voting simply isn't feasible.

Madison has been offering early voting at the City-County Building, but it also has closed its early-voting satellite sites.

A number of states have postponed their presidential primaries, but Evers has steadfastly refused to delay Wisconsin's election. Many local officials' terms end in mid-April and delaying the election would leave those offices vacant, the governor has said.

On Monday, he said he was mulling whether to order that the election be conducted completely by mail, but he has yet to take any action. His spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff, didn't immediately respond to a message on Wednesday morning.